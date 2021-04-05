Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that the Food Control Department has carried out 12,257 inspection campaigns on food establishments, since the beginning of this year, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with health requirements, preventive and precautionary measures and measures, and educating workers on the need to apply all standards and requirements, and the campaigns resulted in the liberation of 70 violations of poor storage. And the destruction of 432 kg of vegetables, fruits, dates, and other foodstuffs at the request of companies, under the supervision of the municipality’s destruction committee.

Sheikha Shaza Al Mualla, Assistant Director General for the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories in the municipality, told «Emirates Today» that the Food Control Section has carried out 12 thousand and 257 inspection campaigns since the beginning of this year, to ensure compliance with health controls that regulate the workflow to provide safe food. Technical support for 30 sites to qualify them to obtain the Sharjah Food Safety Program certificate, and the withdrawal of 241 samples for laboratory analysis and the issuance of 27 confiscation records of non-conforming or damaged foodstuffs, 39 records preserving foodstuffs, and the delivery of 5544 circulars and announcements.

She stated that the municipality undertakes periodic inspection of facilities and follows up on complaints from the public about any food establishment, provides technical support for the Sharjah Food Safety Program and ensures that the sites have trained workers on good health practices in order to qualify them to obtain the Sharjah Food Safety Program certificate. Inspection detected 70 violations of poor storage, and 432 kg of vegetables, fruits, dates, and other foodstuffs were destroyed at the request of companies, under the supervision of the municipality’s destruction committee.

She indicated that the intensification of inspection and auditing visits is based on clear standards that cover all aspects, such as methods of preparation, processing and preservation of foodstuffs, and others.





