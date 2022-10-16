Another case of scam in the large Formula 1 community, this time carried out by a 23-year-old Dutchman. The police of Sommelsdijk, a municipality located in the south of the Netherlands, arrested the man on charges of having sold fake tickets for the Spanish, Dutch and Abu Dhabi GPs, for a total of 70,000 euros. The investigation was triggered after the denunciation of thirty people. who, through social media, had completed their purchases by receiving fake coupons, or even not receiving them at all. At that point, the Dutch law enforcement agencies went back to the person in charge, arresting him Thursday and bringing it to the investigating judge the next day. The man was later released from pre-trial detention, but an investigation is still ongoing. In the meantime, people who believe they have been scammed can go to the police or the Rotterdam Prosecutor’s Office.



FP | Alessandro Prada

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED






