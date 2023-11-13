The Ministry of Health noted the satisfactory condition of 70 Russians evacuated from Gaza

70 Russians were evacuated from the combat zone in the Gaza Strip, including a pregnant woman and 27 children. The youngest of them is three months old. As reported by the Russian Ministry of Health, all Russians feel satisfactory.

Specialists from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health examined 70 Russian citizens evacuated from Gaza, including one pregnant woman in late pregnancy, 27 children, five of whom were under three years of age Ministry of Health of Russia

The Russians, who were blocked in the combat zone, crossed the Rafah checkpoint between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Sunday, November 12. The coordination of the order and evacuation routes took a week, and Russian diplomats took part in this. Due to the lack of gasoline, some Russians had to travel to the checkpoint on donkey carts.

All Russians who were rescued from the shelling and taken out of Gaza were allowed to fly from Cairo to Moscow, the Ministry of Health reported. They emphasized that doctors would accompany the evacuees during the flight. An Il-76 plane of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has been prepared for the flight; its departure is scheduled for 14:00 Moscow time on Monday, November 13.

Specialists of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations at the Rafah checkpoint in Egypt provide support to Russian citizens after their evacuation from the Gaza Strip. Frame: RF Ministry of Emergency Situations / RIA Novosti

Russians evacuated from Gaza called the situation in the Palestinian enclave hell

“[Были] thoughts about where to wash, where to get water, where to find bread, where to get something to eat, where you will sleep, and God forbid that they don’t get bombed. These are the only thoughts,” said one of the evacuated Russians, Tatyana Katba, emphasizing that there is practically no food in Gaza and the enclave comes under heavy shelling.

Another Russian added that all evacuees are now feeling better, since they managed to “get out of this hell.” Waiting for the evacuation, he said, was difficult. A man named Aoun thanked President Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko and adviser to the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Daniil Martynov for their help in organizing the departure from the combat zone.

In the near future, a new group of Russian citizens will be evacuated from Gaza – the corresponding list has already been approved. As advisor to the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Daniil Martynov clarified, the group will consist of approximately 90-100 people

More than a thousand Russians expect to be evacuated from Gaza

After Hamas militants attacked Israel’s border areas on October 7, many Russians were trapped in the Palestinian enclave. According to the press secretary of the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority, Aliya Zaripova, more than 500 Russian citizens are awaiting evacuation from Gaza. According to official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, more than a thousand people have signed up for evacuation lists.

See also The US economy is nothing to worry about Related materials:

The Foreign Ministry, in turn, reported that the department passed information about the Russians who requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip to the authorities of Israel, Egypt and Palestine and continues to work to remove Russian citizens from the conflict zone.