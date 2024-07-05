On the occasion of International Self-Care Day, which will be celebrated on July 24, Samsung has presented a new Trend Radar research, developed in collaboration with Human Highway, a market research institute specialized in analyzing changes in human relationships produced by digital technologies. This survey offers a detailed overview of how Italians perceive and use technology for their physical and mental well-being. The study shows that 64% of Italians constantly try to take care of their well-being despite their daily commitments, with 27% considering this activity a real priority. The younger generations, Millennials and Gen Z, are particularly attentive, with both groups reporting a 30% adherence to well-being-oriented behaviors.

Technology continues to be an essential tool for personal well-being. Seventy percent of respondents use technology for physical well-being, while 64 percent find it useful for mental well-being. Men are more likely than women to see technology as a support for physical and mental well-being, with a gap of ten percentage points. Younger generations, especially Millennials and Gen Z, lead this trend with 68 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

The survey highlights several scenarios in which technology facilitates physical activity. 34% of Italians combine listening to music with physical exercise, a figure that rises to 42% among Gen Z. Wearable devices are used by 34% to monitor physical activity, with a peak of 39% among Millennials. Other relevant aspects include heart rate monitoring (28%) and the use of devices that remind you to move (30% of men versus 23% of women). Technology also supports psychological and emotional well-being, facilitating social relationships and the enjoyment of one’s passions. Gen Z is the most technologically savvy generation in this area, with 45% using devices to stay in touch with friends and family, surpassed only by Boomers (47%). Furthermore, 37% of Italians use technology to listen to music that puts them in a good mood, and 30% for suggestions on films and TV series, with men showing a greater preference for video games as a form of relaxation (33% in Gen Z).

At the end of the day, technology helps to relax and improve the quality of sleep. 26% of respondents use technology to meditate or monitor sleep via smartwatch, with a prevalence among men (28%) and Gen Z (28.5%). Even in the kitchen, technology is seen as an ally: 38% of Italians appreciate appliances that optimize food preparation times and 32% use information for conscious eating. Men (39%) are the main users of devices to guide healthy food choices. Furthermore, the washing machine (48%), the refrigerator (38%) and the dishwasher (28%) are considered the most useful appliances for managing the home.