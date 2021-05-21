It is unlikely that Pablo Iglesias thought that he was going to be so little missed or that his farewell to political life was going to arouse so much favorable consensus. He knew that his figure focused the animosity towards United We Can, but it is doubtful that he was aware of the size of the rejection. The GAD3 survey indicates that 69.5% of those consulted positively value their withdrawal from the first row of the public showcase. Only 16.4% believe that it is negative for political life, and 12.2% does not care.

It was known that the former secretary general of United We can arouse love and hatred, with hardly any room for intermediate positions. What is striking is that negative feelings are so superior to positive ones. The fact that seven out of ten citizens applaud his withdrawal is indicative that it not only provokes rejection within the right, it also does so among the left despite the fact that he was fired with good words by many leaders of the PSOE, Más Madrid and the forces independence and nationalists. In case there were doubts, it is clear in the study that, outside of the purple electorate, Iglesias was not a popular figure.

On the contrary, the majority consider that it is a positive fact for national political life that the popular Isabel Díaz Ayuso has won the elections in Madrid on May 4 with authority. 51.2% of those consulted in a national study, not limited to the Community of Madrid, consider that it is good news that the leader of the PP has become an emerging star with her victory. 31.7%, on the contrary, value their triumph negatively, and for 13.5% it is indifferent.

Only 16% consider the goodbye of the main reference of Podemos to be bad news



This broad support would endorse her national political aspirations, although the Madrid president has taken great care to show her cards and has limited herself to pointing out that she is only thinking about the two years of her mandate that lie ahead until the next regional lessons in May 2023.

The surprise of Más Madrid



But perhaps the most striking surprise of the Madrid elections was the surprise of Más Madrid, which became the first force on the left ahead of the PSOE. An overtaking that has been well received in the rest of Spain. 46.6% of those consulted value it positively, for 23% it is negative and for 20% it leaves the same.

The challenge for the party led by Íñigo Errejón under the name of Más País is to transfer the regional success to the state level. The good evaluation of the result in Madrid is a favorable starting point, but it stumbles upon the hindrance of the lack of a territorial organization. A field in which the PSOE is decades ahead of a newly minted party and which has the ambition to occupy the space of the greens in other European countries.

The overtaking of the PSOE by Errejón’s party is fresh air for the political panorama



The Madrid elections also produced facts with unfavorable evaluations. The disappearance of Citizens in the regional Assembly after having been the third in the previous elections is a negative fact for 45.6% of those interviewed throughout Spain. 34%, on the contrary, consider that it is a positive data and 15% do not see it as good or bad.

The orange crash in Madrid ratified the downward trajectory of the liberal party since the general elections of November 2019. It crashed in the Catalan elections last February and disappeared in Madrid in the midst of a general decomposition. But the fact that his political death is considered a negative fact shows that there is a current of opinion favorable to the presence of center forces that act as a hinge between the left and the right.

* Universe: general population over 18 years of age with the right to vote. National scope. Quotas: by sex, age and geographical area according to the distribution of the electoral roll. Information collection procedure: Computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI), to landlines and mobile phones. Sample size: 1,202 interviews, 617 to landlines and 585 to mobile. Sampling error: ± 2.9% (n = 1,202), for a confidence level of 95.5% (two sigmas) and in the most unfavorable hypothesis of P = Q = 0.5 in the assumption of simple random sampling. Duration of the interview: 3-4 minutes. Fieldwork dates: May 12–18.