A survey carried out by the NGO Doctors for Health released on Tuesday (3) revealed that 70% of hospitals in Venezuela face serious failures in the supply of drinking water.

The lack of this essential service “compromises hospital hygiene and significantly limits the capacity for medical care, affecting essential treatments and procedures”, said the NGO in a statement released to the press.

The survey, whose name is Encuesta Nacional de Hospitales (ENH), also points out that 54% of health centers in Venezuela reported failures in the electricity supply, with some of these failures occurring up to three times a week.

The organization highlighted the danger posed by these electrical failures, especially for patients who depend on respiratory assistance and who are having to undergo a surgical procedure.

The organization Doctors for Health emphasizes in its research the need for full functioning of electrical systems in critical areas, such as intensive care, emergency and operating rooms. The NGO says that authorities must ensure the continuity of services even in situations of power supply failure.

In addition to problems with water and energy, Venezuelan hospitals still have to deal with a shortage of medical materials, which has reached around 74% of the operations centers of the Venezuelan public health system, as indicated by the survey.