The UAE government held a periodic media briefing, to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) in the country, during which it announced that the percentage of vaccinated people reached 69.89% of the total eligible group, while 77.84% was achieved for those over 60 years old, and stressed The importance of promptly receiving the vaccine, and the commitment of all members of society to procedures and instructions, especially with the approaching Eid al-Fitr, and avoiding visits and family gatherings.

In detail, the spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, affirmed that the national vaccination campaign in the UAE continues to achieve its goals, which reflects the strength of the medical and health system in the country, indicating that 69.89% of the total eligible group of those over 16 years has obtained The vaccine, 77.84% was achieved for those over 60 years of age.

Al Dhaheri said: “The total number of doses that have been provided until yesterday reached more than 10 million and 700 thousand doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution reached 108.99 doses per 100 people, while the number of tests is approaching about 45 million examinations, an achievement calculated for the UAE, which confirms Day after day, it is one of the most successful global models in facing this crisis », stressing that the UAE model in confronting the pandemic has become an example to be emulated, thanks to the proactive vision of the country, the successes of the heroes of the first line of defense, and the efforts of health institutions, which made the UAE the focus of the world’s attention and praise Confronting the “Covid-19” virus.

He added: “We would like to stress the importance of taking the vaccine, which will have a positive impact on the Emirati community by breaking the chain of infection, and preserving the achievements made in the face of (Covid-19), with the need to ensure that we continue to adhere to the precautionary measures after taking the vaccine, and adhere to the laws and guidelines. Set by the concerned authorities, commitment is an individual responsibility and a national duty for every member of society.

Al Dhaheri called on all members of society to adhere to the measures issued by the concerned authorities, such as social distancing and wearing masks permanently, even after the completion of the vaccine doses, given the importance of commitment to achieving victory and returning life to normal, indicating the importance of taking the vaccine, especially with Continuous mutations in the virus that the whole world is facing.

And he announced the review and modernization of the National Travel Protocol, to include facilities for vaccine recipients, with regard to isolation and health reservation, according to the destinations concerned, in line with the preventive and precautionary measures that ensure the safety and security of all members of society.

Al Dhaheri called upon all members of the councils to cooperate and adhere to procedures and instructions, especially with the approaching Eid al-Fitr, and to avoid family visits and gatherings, and to limit them only to members of the same family who live in the same house, with care to wear masks, and to adhere to physical distancing while sitting with the elderly and their friends chronic diseases.

He said: “It is preferable to offer congratulations and blessings to relatives and friends through electronic communication channels, not to exchange gifts and food between neighbors, and to refrain from distributing Eid to children, or even spending it from banks and circulating it among individuals during this period, and using electronic alternatives for that.”

1699 new cases of “Corona”

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 179,453 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, to discover cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), as it contributed to the detection of 1699 new cases, bringing the total number of registered cases to 527,266 cases. الوزارة The Ministry also announced the death of two infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1598 cases. It also announced the recovery of 1,686 new cases of injured people, bringing the total number of cures to 507,706 cases. Abu Dhabi – WAM

UAE exceeds 10 million doses

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 112 thousand and 239 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided to date to 10 million and 779 thousand and 163 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 108.99 doses per 100 people. Abu Dhabi – WAM





