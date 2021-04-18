Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Yesterday, students of public schools and private schools, which implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education from the first to the twelfth grade, resumed school hours remotely, in the third and final semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. Yesterday, the percentage of students ’commitment to attend distance learning classes ranged between 50 and 70 per cent. One hundred percent, according to a number of principals of public schools and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum. School principals emphasized that the attendance and absence of students are monitored according to the behavior management regulation, and thus deduction from the degree of behavior according to the recurrence of the violation without an acceptable excuse, calling for not to be late for the lessons, and commitment to completing the academic courses, indicating that they communicate directly with parents through Text messages.

A number of government schools complete the distribution of “sterile” books to students’ families in accordance with the precautionary and preventive measures set by the Ministry of Education. Schools have addressed parents to attend according to specific dates, taking into account the physical distance. School administrations affirmed that students should continue their education wherever they are, especially in those circumstances, and they clarified that the third semester will include conducting school calendar and semester exams, pointing to the importance of the role entrusted to parents who are responsible for directing their children towards commitment to school attendance. The Emirates Foundation for School Education approved the timetable for classes during the month of Ramadan for all academic levels, calling for the suspension of all activities and events materials, and adherence to the timetable for the lessons. Yesterday, the Emirates Foundation for School Education sent a circular reminding school administrations of the need for teachers and administrators to commit to conducting periodic nasal swabs (PCR) for infected people, contacts, and those who received the vaccine, and to enter the results periodically on the electronic link to avoid applying the pre-set penal provisions.