The state of alarm made millions of fathers and mothers in Spain, and in the world, spend more time with their children. The confinement situation forced the workplace, care and play places to be installed in the same place, which caused the whole family, of any kind, to spend more time together. The life of the rush, away from home, was relegated and put the family at home at the center. This had negative consequences, such as overwhelm, stress or guilt for many, but it also had positive consequences: it strengthened the bond between parents and their children. So concludes a report produced by Harvard University and conducted with 1,319 Americans.

History shows that mothers are usually the ones who mostly take care of foster care and domestic chores, despite the fact that they have been immersed in the workplace for decades, leaving fathers to a certain extent, often burdened by demands of their jobs or other demands, as entered by experts in the university report. But, according to this study, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the situation a bit, causing 70% of men to acknowledge having strengthened ties with their children since the beginning of the health crisis. “Only 1.4% said they felt the opposite: being further away from children,” the document stated.

Strengthening the bond between parents and children

Another report, prepared by the same educational center with more than 1,000 subjects, determined that “52% of parents confessed that since the beginning of the health crisis they spoke more frequently about the topics that most interested their children and 51% recognizes that after this time they know their offspring better ”. In addition, the research determines that parents feel that communication has improved from respect; that the affection between them has grown; that they have discovered that they have common interests, and that they have had the opportunity to share their feelings, among others.

The researchers warn that “there is a very real possibility that parents will quickly return to their former roles and normal activities once the pandemic is over.” But they stress that it is vital that parents do not allow these new, often very significant interactions with their children to evaporate: “Parents and children may now establish rituals and routines, be it walking, playing or going out. have ice cream, and which should be maintained or carried out after the end of the pandemic. “

In addition, experts suggest that increased parental involvement can have many benefits for children, including “strengthening children’s emotional and cognitive development, which will help them increase their chances of academic and professional success and be more satisfied with them. his life”. “Strong relationships with dads are certainly better for children than feeling abandoned,” they continue, “or feeling worried about not being loved by a dad who is unavailable or emotionally remote.” These relationships can also be clearly rewarding for dads as they are often “the foundation of healthy development for adults as well,” they conclude.

The importance of biology

Izanami Martínez, an anthropologist, emphasizes that the division of the tasks we have and the belief that care is more of a women’s issue is something cultural: “At a biological level, male mammals, of practically all species, secrete the same oxytocin that we segregate females when they interact with their young … And this is very powerful because it tells you that their biology, that of men, as well as ours, women, rewards them for the behavior of caring for and being with their young … with their cubs, for what they have, in some way, it is a biological and evolutionary responsibility to be there ”.

“What happens is that in our culture it is one of the most divisive, especially in parenting issues,” continues the expert, “women, in this culture we are subject to many toxic beliefs and expectations that have very limited us, but also, to them ”. As he maintains, they have a very dense part of not being able to show their feelings, of always being strong and of the idea that “that of raising children is a woman’s thing and if you don’t want to appear feminine, you better take care of things of men how to get food for the home ”. And to this is added that we must be professionals in addition to caring and educating and that all this requires reconciling things that are opposite, not for lack of capacity but for a matter of time, of hours that the day has.

What has happened during the pandemic?

During this crisis, we have had to stay home. The situation has revealed that women cannot do all things at the same time, “but we have also realized that men are perfectly qualified to share these functions and that since they have been forced to take care of their children, they have They have escaped that shame and that cultural weight, and they have connected with that latent biology that they also have to care for and raise their children ”, Martínez argues.

In conclusion, for the expert, this pandemic has revealed a belief in toxic nurturing and care, and the biological has been allowed, “what the body asks of us, we have exercised without shame, and we are enjoying it.” And women, seeing that they are capable, “we are allowing ourselves to let go and see that it is a job that we can do between the two of us, not just ourselves,” the expert concludes.

Parenting between the two, but caring tasks are different

Maite Egoscozabal, head of social research at the Club de Malasmadres, explains that this data reflects a reality, which we had already verified since before the pandemic: “Men spent more time outside the home than inside it, so that connection with their sons and daughters was more complicated, they did not many hours together and, even, many arrived when the children had already eaten or bathed. ”“ In this situation, it is not surprising that men’s relationships with their sons and daughters have improved, due to the increase in time spent you spend at home ”, he continues,“ but behind this data, we must also review the data on gender inequality, which is still present, and we must see the tasks that men and women are doing within the home ”.

According to Egoscozabal, mothers continue to work at home, although they spend these more hours at home, in the reproductive work of caring, cooking or cleaning, and in thinking and planning: “On the other hand, men, as we saw in our 2018 study We are a team, participate in the most playful and relaxed activities, more leisure, like playing and therefore that reality has also been reflected in this time of pandemic: in which women have continued to carry all the burden, of housework or education, they have assumed the role of teachers and to be doing that monitoring of school assignments ”. Therefore, behind this data, which is very positive, the fact that parents participate and spend more hours at home with the children, “if you have to see how these tasks are being distributed within the house”, Egoscozabal ends.

