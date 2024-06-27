Official statistics revealed that 70% of deaths in fire accidents that break out in the country occur in homes, and that 56% of fires – in general – start inside homes.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority called for the installation of smoke detectors in homes and residential buildings to reduce losses resulting from fires.

The authority warned of wrong practices that cause home fire accidents, especially during the summer, identifying four main causes that lead to home fires: the use of poorly made electrical appliances, overloading electrical sockets, not using electrical connections that conform to approved specifications, and failure to perform maintenance. Periodic inspection of electrical appliances by specialized technicians.

According to official statistics, in recent years, fires have been recorded in homes and residential buildings, causing the death of people, in addition to many material losses, despite the efforts made by the state to reduce fires and their dangers.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Interior, “home fires” constitute 56% of fires in the country in general (the percentage was 66% during 2018 and 2019), and 70% of deaths in fire accidents occurred inside homes.

The Ministry of Interior warned that there are high-risk rooms, namely sleeping areas and kitchens, in which the homeowner is required to install smoke detectors, while the rest of the home’s facilities are classified as medium-risk places, stressing the importance of installing smoke detectors in homes and residential buildings to reduce fire incidents.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority warned that the fine for not having a civil defence licence or a certificate of compliance with fire prevention and safety requirements is AED 10,000, based on Cabinet Resolution No. 24 of 2012 regarding the organisation of civil defence services in the country.

In mid-June, the Authority launched the annual community awareness program for the year 2024, which includes a comprehensive set of campaigns and initiatives aimed at enhancing community awareness of the importance of prevention and safety from risks, by adopting innovative packages targeting various segments of society, with the aim of spreading a culture of preventive safety from risks, and promoting Ability of individuals to deal with emergencies and reduce accidents.

The Authority has identified five preventive measures against dangers inside the kitchen, which are: ensuring that electrical appliances are turned off, regular maintenance of the stove and gas extensions, not leaving cooking utensils unattended while cooking, placing sharp tools out of the reach of children, and ensuring that the gas cylinder is placed outside the kitchen in a well-ventilated area.

She also stressed the need to take preventive measures against accidents with air suction fans, by ensuring that they are closed before sleeping, not leaving them running for a long time, making sure to constantly clean the fan and remove the grease accumulated on it, and choosing types that are of high quality and conform to specifications.

She warned that in the event of a gas leak, the gas safety valve must be closed, its supply must be cut off, the place must be ventilated to remove the smell of gas, and the lights must not be turned on.

She stressed the importance of installing a smoke detector to alert of the presence of a fire in the building, and to help in quickly fighting the fire, as well as making it easy to discover the location of its outbreak.

The Authority warned of the danger of air conditioning fires, calling for ensuring that the devices are installed by a specialized electrician, and that they are regularly maintained, avoiding the use of inappropriate wires and cables, or making connections in electrical wires incorrectly according to the specifications, and avoiding connecting electricity randomly.

She also warned of the danger of using incense burners incorrectly, as they cause fire accidents inside the home, calling for following preventive instructions when using them, including not leaving them in the wardrobe, placing them out of the reach of children, using them only by adults, placing the incense burner away from flammable materials, and not using incense burners in the vehicle.

