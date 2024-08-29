The UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) revealed that the percentage of Emirati women working in private sector companies and establishments has increased to 70% of the total number of citizens working in this vital sector, stressing that this percentage reflects the ability of Emirati women to succeed and their leadership in all professional fields and sectors.

The last three years have witnessed an unprecedented increase in the total number of citizens joining the private sector in the country, exceeding 201.4%, recording 108,000 male and female citizens, including 70,404 citizens who obtained job opportunities since the launch of the “Nafis” program in September 2021 until the middle of this year, compared to 37,569 citizens who were working in various private sector establishments and institutions, before the launch of the program.

According to Nafis, the total number of female citizens currently working in private sector companies and establishments has reached 75,600, representing 70% of the national cadres, compared to 32,400 male citizens (30%), including more than 20,000 female citizens who joined the labor market in this non-governmental sector, within one year, from July 2023 to July of this year, noting that most female citizens working in private sector institutions work in various vital economic activities, in the financial and banking sectors, tourism and retail trade, education, business services, health, and other economic sectors, which confirms their ability to fill these jobs, with the different skills and experiences they require.

Nafis considered that the high indicators of Emirati women’s participation in the national economic activity, and their occupation of many different jobs, confirm the success of the policies and initiatives implemented by the state to empower Emirati women functionally, in addition to achieving a balance between them and men in the labor market, noting that the state is implementing a package of qualitative initiatives to support Emirati women, including the “Remote Work” initiative, which aims to create more job opportunities for Emirati women, with a new system that does not require them to commute to the workplace every day, which would achieve a balance between the work of female citizens and their family life, which motivates them to join the jobs available in the private sector.

“Nafis Award” .. Women are at the forefront

The second edition of the Nafis Award 2023-2024 witnessed a female monopoly in most of the award categories at the individual level, as they won 11 awards out of 15 allocated in five categories, including “Supervisory Jobs”, in which the first place was won by the Head of the “Individuals Strategy and Engagement Department” at the Commercial Bank of Dubai, Aisha Salem Al Mazrouei, and the third place went to the Vice President of Complaints Management at “Daman”, Maryam Hassan Al Hammadi, while the “Banking Jobs” category witnessed the victory of the Director of Product Development and Launch at the Commercial Bank International, Dana Mohammed Al Ansari, the Audit Officer of the Compliance Department at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Shafiqa Mohammed Al Salami, and the User Experience Designer at Dubai Islamic Bank, Aisha Hassan Al Naqbi.

The list of Emirati women who won the award in the “Insurance Jobs” category included Reem Mohsen Al Falasi, Business Development Manager at Cigna Middle East Insurance Company, Najla Yousef Al Naqbi, Assistant Manager of Emiratisation Affairs at Daman Company, and Fatima Zaid Al Shehhi, Assistant Manager of Daman Company.

In the “Medical Jobs” category, Dr. Mariam Khalfan Al Suwaidi, Consultant Dermatologist and Venereologist at Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, and Dr. Amna Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Specialist Periodontist at Amina Hospital, won the award, while Aisha Ali Ahmed Al Mahri, Deputy CEO of Burjeel Hospital, won the third place in the “Leadership Jobs” category.