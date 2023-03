How did you feel about the content of this article?

70% of California voters don’t want Governor Gavin Newsom to run for president in 2024, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

Only 22 percent of California voters said their governor should enter the race. Even a majority of Democratic voters (54%) don’t want to see Newsom run.

“A resounding negative signal from the home team as California voters tell the governor: If you’ve got plans for the big job beyond Sacramento, we’re not on board,” said Tim Malloy, a poll analyst at Quinnipiac University.

Newsom said he would not challenge Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.

“I told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady,” he told the website. Political about his decision not to run, although it is less clear what his intentions would be if Biden chose not to run again.

Californians were divided on Newsom’s performance: 44% approved of the job he is doing as governor, while 45% disapproved.

The survey was carried out between the 23rd and 27th of February and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The results come after a new survey by the Yahoo News/YouGov suggested that Biden’s age could be an issue in the general election. 65% of Americans said Biden is “too old for another term as president” when told Biden would be 82 at the start of a second term and 86 at the end of it. Meanwhile, just 45% said the same of former President Donald Trump when they said he would be 78 at the start of his second term and 82 at the end of it.

The search Yahoo News/YouGov it also showed good news for Trump in a hypothetical general election against President Biden. Trump now leads Biden by 45% to 43%, marking the first time Trump has led Biden in a general election poll since last June, according to Yahoo.

