Poll released by the Associated Press increases pressure on the Democratic president | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

A survey conducted by the NORC institute, commissioned by the Associated Press, showed that 70% of the adult population of the United States believe that President Joe Biden should withdraw from the campaign for reelection and make way for the Democratic Party to nominate another candidate for the presidential election on November 5.

The survey, conducted from July 11 to 15, interviewed 1,253 people. Most of the survey was completed before the assassination attempt on former Republican President Donald Trump, Biden’s opponent, at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13).

According to the poll, the percentage of Democratic voters who want Biden to drop out of the campaign is lower than that of the general electorate, but it is still high: 65% want him to drop out of the race for the White House.

The poll found that 57% of Americans want Trump to leave the campaign, but his support remains high among Republican voters, with 73% of them saying he should stay in the race.

Since his poor performance in the debate against Trump on the 27th, Biden has been under pressure from campaign donors, media outlets and fellow Democrats to drop out of the race. However, for now, he says he will remain in the fight for reelection.