Mortal Kombat 1 released in early access last week across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Since then, several users have uploaded footage and screenshots showing the Switch version of the game – and the results aren’t great.

In fact, the version available on Nintendo’s hybrid console has been widely panned, with many wondering how the developer can ask the same price on Switch as on other platforms.



Mortal Kombat 1 Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara trailer.Watch on YouTube

Fans have taken to the likes of X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to question NetherRealm’s decision to market Mortal Kombat 1 as a $70 Switch release. It has been called “robbery” and “disrespectful” to users.

Crying at the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1, Why didn’t they just wait for the next gen switch console, the fact it costs 70$ is robbery💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RHUFQJTHC5 — Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 (@SynthPotato) September 17, 2023

Others have noticed glitches on their Switch versions of the game.

“Both of these are $70?!?!?$? Awwww hell no,” one X user said, sharing a side-by-side comparison of Li Mei. “If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I’d ask for a refund in a heartbeat.”

Both of these are $70?!?!?$? Awwww hell no. If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I’d ask for a refund in a heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/4nfIzjeXEm — OleManLogan (@OleManLogan) September 17, 2023

Nintendo fans keep saying “graphics don’t matter.” Mortal Kombat heard you loud and clear. $70 for this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SqAMKQZ7YB — #WolverinePS5 (@HlNOMARUSUMO) September 17, 2023

TikTok user Johniibo, who regularly covers Nintendo releases, said Mortal Kombat 1 feels like a PS1 game. “It’s just horrible,” they shared.

In a follow up video, the creator said while they are “happy” to have access to Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch, it feels “criminal borderline” to be charging the same price for this version of the game as the Xbox and PS counterparts . Johniibo said it doesn’t feel bad to play, but it “really hurts their eyes.”



Digital Foundry is also planning to take a closer look at all versions of Mortal Kombat 1, so be sure to keep an eye out for their thoughts on the site soon.

In the meantime, you can read more about Mortal Kombat 1’s various accessibility features, including audio descriptive fatalities, here.