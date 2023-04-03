Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

A group of Russian soldiers (icon image). © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

How does Russia manage to implement its war goals in Ukraine? According to Russian TV personalities, “volunteers” are needed. In figures: 70 million.

Moscow – Russia has just over 140 million inhabitants. If Russian media personalities had their way, 70 million volunteers would still have to volunteer and fight in the Ukraine war. On Russian state television, two moderators talk about “solutions” in the war against Ukraine. A Ukrainian official posted a subtitled video of the TV show via Twitter. So “all problems would be solved” if you had the right amount of people. The moderators did not clarify where 70 million people should come from, whether they should also be Belarusians or other non-Russians.

Ukraine War: Russia needs men and ammunition

Originally, from a Russian perspective, the war in Ukraine was only supposed to last a few days. The government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was to be replaced in the shortest possible time. Then it might have been the plan to deploy a Putin confidant in Kiev. The head of the mercenary troupe Wagner Yegveni Prigozhin recently announced that he wants to become president – in Ukraine.

In the same statement, however, Prigozhin also called for more ammunition for the fighting in eastern Ukraine. Specifically, it was about 10,000 tons of ammunition per month, and only for the battles in Bakhmut. That probably describes the situation in Russia during the war.

War in Ukraine: “As in World War II” wage the war together

“If, like in the Second World War, everyone realizes that this is also their war, we will move mountains.” It is important not to rely on others to solve everything for you, it goes on to say. Anton Herashchenko is former Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine and posted the video. The Ukrainian official spoke of “Russian propagandists”.

Russia has now mobilized 300,000 troops for the front, reports the American publication Newsweek. Not least because of the partial mobilization that Putin announced a few months ago. Some recruits were ambushed at train and bus stations. (LP)