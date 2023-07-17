The Director of the Fujairah Research Center, Dr. Fouad Al-Maghari Radwan, revealed to «Emirates Today» that male and female citizens acquired 70% of the workers in the center affiliated with the Fujairah Environment Authority, which focuses on several areas, including deepening the advanced technology system with local research studies for the Emirate of Fujairah. , which would later be circulated to the emirates of the country.

He stated that male and female researchers are working actively to develop the study and processing of databases on the local plant, the genetic study of Emirati wild bees, the study of indigenous bees through artificial intelligence, the improvement of local camel breeds, the protection of wildlife, the cultivation of coral, and the study of marine life.

He stated that the center studied a project to verify the effects of heavy rains and floods in the Emirate of Fujairah using the latest geographic information system technologies, and issued a map to assess the dangers of floods that help in planning to protect residents and property. The center also launched a marine surveys project to monitor water quality, by monitoring more than 15 sites monthly. In addition to cooperation with Khalifa University in the early warning project against oil spills, cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University in the project of mapping water and hydrogeological resources, cooperation with the University of Sharjah in the fields of research on honey, native bees and local plants, and cooperation with the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture in the framework of climate modeling.

Radwan said: “The research center focuses on enabling water security, providing technical applications that monitor on a daily basis any environmental variables, and finding actual solutions to environmental problems, with the aim of protecting the local vegetation cover from the effects of desertification, protecting fisheries from pollution, and from depletion through overfishing.”