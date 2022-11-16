The Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Abdullah Nasser Lootah, confirmed that preparing for the future is a major focus of the leadership’s directions to anticipate challenges and accelerating changes, indicating that the study of the readiness of the government work environment for the future conducted by the UAE government revealed the high level of readiness of the federal government. , which exceeded 70%.

This came during a workshop in which 120 government leaders from human resources directors and directors of strategy and future departments in ministries and federal government agencies participated, and national cadres participating in work teams concerned with studying the readiness of the work environment for the future.

The study of the readiness of the work environment for the future in the federal government, in which more than 23,000 employees from 32 ministries and federal government agencies participated, focused on assessing the work environment and its readiness for the future through an electronic questionnaire that included 50 questions within three main axes “talents, job skills, and institutional work environment.” , continuous learning and making the future”, in addition to the focus of gender balance in the work environment.

Lootah said that the study aims to assess levels of readiness, and explore important aspects of development that require the authorities to focus on in order to support the government’s efforts to enhance readiness, and enable the agencies to keep pace with future trends, and translate the directives of the UAE leadership to establish an advanced government work environment based on the elements of flexibility and proactivity.

He added that preparing for the future requires consolidating a government work environment that incubates and stimulates talents and competencies, builds human capital skills, adopts continuous learning and capacity building on sustainable bases, invests in national energies, and provides equal opportunities for cadres of both sexes to participate in building the future government.

Participants in the workshop reviewed the axes of studying the readiness of the work environment for the future in the federal government, and the most prominent global trends in human resources for the year 2023.