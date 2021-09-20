Shadi Salah El Din (London)

The escalation of killings in al-Hol camp, which houses 62,000 people, including families of ISIS terrorist militants, has raised concern among officials, who believe that female extremists are taking advantage of the fragile security situation in the camp to settle scores for themselves and impose ISIS strict rules on others.

Since January, officials have reported that more than 70 people have been killed inside the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria, according to the Washington Post.

Al-Hol has become a more dangerous and desperate place than ever before, as extremism and extremism are on the rise, endangering those who adopt more moderate positions.

The newspaper pointed out that “the killings are often blamed on female militants who take advantage of the fragile security situation to impose their restrictions and settle scores.”

Officials at the camp run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said security raids to confiscate pistols, knives and other weapons made little difference, as tensions between the captives and the kidnappers were still simmering.

Amid the flying dust, only a few of the dreams that many of these detainees once had, Syrians, Iraqis and other foreigners from dozens of countries around the world remain, but revenge, fear and a desperate desire to return to their homes.

As spring turned into summer in 2019, aid workers struggled to adapt and some of the camp’s most radical women began trying to reimpose Islamic State rules on the families around them.

Women who took off their black face coverings were tried in kangaroo courts inside the tents, and signs of post-traumatic stress syndrome have spread among the camp’s children, who received little psychological support even though they survived the terror inside ISIS and the violence outside it.

Most foreign governments have done little to bring their citizens back from al-Hol camp, but efforts are underway by the Kurdish-led local authority and Arab tribes in this part of Syria to lower the temperature inside the camp by returning Syrians to their homes.

Thousands of Syrian men, women and children have already left the camp after local tribesmen sponsored the returnees, ensuring their reintegration into their villages and towns of origin.

In some cases, officials said, tribal leaders sponsored individuals they did not know or outside their communities in exchange for payments from their families, and some of those returnees have since disappeared.