Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Jebel Ali Racecourse is organizing its eighth track racing evening for the current season, under the title “Jebel Ali Racecourse Sports Day.” The meeting consists of 7 exciting rounds, all of which are dedicated to racing purebred hybrid horses, except for the first half, which is dedicated For purebred Arabian horses, the number of horses participating in the evening is 70, while the prizes amount to 486 thousand dirhams.

The first half begins with a distance of 1,400 metres, for the purebred Arabian horses “The Porsche Cup”, and the most prominent challenger is “AF La Etab”, which came in third place in Abu Dhabi, while the rider Taj Oshi chose “AF Qimma”, and there is “Ragheb Al Wathba”, and his companion. In the slogan “Rashad Al Wathba”.

“Velvet Cactus”, which recently finished runner-up, leads the nominations for the second half, which extends over a distance of 1,400 metres, and faces the challenge of “Acclaim to Royalty”. There is the colt “Shouf Dubai”, which hides a lot, along with “Ahappiness in Vegas”, which is competing in the short distance for the first time. .

“Lost Eden” faces the most prominent challengers in the fifth round and the main one at a distance of 1950 meters – Handicap, the “Soldier Joe” challenge, and “Book Review” is preparing to continue its good performances, while the “defeated” landowner will be a strong opponent.

“Kateb” seeks to shine on his home field at Jebel Ali Racecourse, in the seventh and final round of the “21 Years Partnership Cup” for the mile – Handicap, against 13 competitors from older horses, such as “Andreas Visalias” and “Vasilakos”, the winner at Al Ain Racecourse. The danger from “Ghost of the Mambo”.

“It's OK”, who came in second place twice, is looking forward to topping the podium, in the Al Wasl Sports Club Stakes “Handicap” race, which is held at a distance of 1,000 meters in the fourth half, and is competing with “Al-Arbid”, the winner in his last participation last week on the Meydan grass, “Shanghai City”, the winner, will also start at the last Jebel Ali Racecourse ceremony, while “Chief of Navy” is looking for its first victory.

The third round, “Bin Dasmal Group Stakes,” over a distance of 1,200 meters, attracts the participation of novice purebred crossbred horses, most notably “Muhannad,” “Love of the Nation,” and “Elusive Terry.” Then, novice horses also participate in the sixth round, “Newbury Cup Racecourse,” over a distance of 1,800 meters. The most prominent of which are “Express Route”, which ranked second three times, “Mount Marcy”, and the dark horse is “The Magical McCall”.