It's no secret that AAA production development isn't cheap. In recent years, companies have expressed concerns with this model, and one way to solve the problem has been to increase the price of a title, from $60 to $70 dollars. However, It seems that this practice could come to an end sooner than thought.

In a recent interview with IGN, Matthew Karch, former interim COO of Embracer Group, spoke about Saber Interactive's divestment from the group, and where he sees his studio's place in the market as an independent publisher. Here, he pointed out that the price of $70 has its days numberedsince productions like Helldivers II They have shown that not everything has to be a AAA experience. This is what he said about it:

“I think that as games become more expensive to make, the $70 title will go the same way as the dodo.” [pájaro]. I think the market is going to shift towards development, which is not necessarily lower quality, but there will be an emphasis on trying to find ways to reduce costs. I think there will be a real shortage of gaming content in the coming years. You've seen how many layoffs there have been, you've seen how many games have been eliminated. But we have many projects underway that I am proud of and that I feel very, very strong about.”

The success of Helldivers II It is not the only factor that leads Karch to think that the $70 price has its days numbered, but the industry is currently in a complicated situation. With thousands of layoffs and the closure of several studios, it is clear that large-scale AAA productions are no longer sustainable, and teams must focus on medium-sized projects with little financial risk.

Of course, Karch's opinion does not mean that companies like Sony or Take-Two choose to return to $60 and change their production line, but it works as a warning about the dangers we encounter today. On related topics, a strong rumor about GTA 6. Likewise, another exclusive Xbox game would come to PlayStation.

Editor's Note:

The idea that the $70 price is going away sounds like a possibility, but not a guarantee. If the layoffs of recent months have shown us anything, it is that top executives are going to do everything possible to increase their wealth. They just want to grow their pockets, regardless of employees or consumers.

Via: IGN