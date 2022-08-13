The Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Engineer Essam Al Mulla, revealed that the authority keeps pace with the civilizational development and urban expansion of the Emirate of Sharjah on an ongoing basis, so the number of sites for testing water quality samples in the Sharjah city network has been increased, bringing the total number of sites to 70 sites To continuously monitor the water quality in the network.

Al Mulla told «Emirates Today», that the authority is continuing to develop the performance of laboratories and raise their efficiency in an effort to provide all the requirements and conditions of the quality management system and update the laboratory information management system, which contributes to activating the mechanisms of follow-up work, saving data on the results of analyzes and sending information to all the competent authorities in The specified time.

He explained that the authority relies on seven laboratories, including: a water quality laboratory in the Helwan area, and six technical laboratories in the stations to monitor and preserve water quality from the beginning of desalination until it reaches subscribers through a network of more than 3,500 km, pointing out that the laboratories are equipped with the latest equipment and human cadres. Qualified to follow up the water testing, and ensure its quality and freshness in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah around the clock. He stressed that the authority harnesses its technical and operational capabilities to always provide subscribers with drinking water of high quality and according to the standards of the World Health Organization, and the authority is always keen to keep pace with scientific progress in water testing to obtain high quality water.

Al Mulla pointed out that the Water Quality Department of the Authority’s Water and Desalination Plants Department intensified its efforts during the first quarter of this year to examine water samples in various regions and stations around the clock, to ensure their quality and compliance with the specifications and standards of the World Health Organization, as 2419 samples were examined in the Water Quality Laboratory. In addition, 2781 samples were examined in the laboratories of water and desalination plants during the first three months of this year.