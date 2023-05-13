Producers made a call to the health authorities of the Ministry of Health (SS) before the cases of at least 70 cattle who have appeared dead in the municipality of Cunduacán, Tabascodue to the presumed contagion of paralytic rabies, according to The Herald of Tabasco.

The first case was registered in the ejido Dos Ceibas in which a neighbor of the place reported the death of 15 cows despite being vaccinated, local rancher Ramón Gómez told a radio program.

He added that in that same area animals are vaccinated because in that population the presence of the bat that transmits rabies has increased, for which they also made the call to the Secretariat of Agricultural, Forestry and Fisheries Development, since they assure that in total there are dozens of dead cattle due to the alleged contagion.

Gómez pointed out that in other towns the inhabitants have been reporting the same situation, without any authority having come to investigate to date.

Given the alarm that has generated in the entity the presence of bovine paralytic rabieshealth authorities have given themselves the task of looking for people who have had contact with infected specimens.

This after at least 70 dead cattle will be reported in a monthdue to presumed paralytic rabies, 50 in the municipality of Cunduacán and 20 in the municipality of Centro.

Ranchers and producers in the region demand that their call be heeded and that the necessary support be provided to protect their animals and prevent the spread of paralytic rabies.