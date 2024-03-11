The activities of the 27th session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition begin today, which will be held during the period from 2 to 13 Ramadan 1445 AH, at the headquarters of the Culture and Science Symposium in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai. About 70 countries and Islamic communities from all over the world participate in the competition. The activities begin after Tarawih prayers, and are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

Sponsor and founder of the award. The units and committees have completed all their preparations to receive this annual Qur’anic event, as the state’s guests, members of the judging committee and contestants, have begun to arrive to participate in the Qur’anic competitions. The award’s media unit has also prepared a media center to communicate permanently with various media outlets. The award channel will also be launched to broadcast the competition’s activities via the “Arabsat,” “Nilesat,” and “Hotbird” satellites, in addition to broadcasting it via the “Noor Dubai” channel. And through social media.