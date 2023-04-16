To date, 40,678 families have been affected; 34,700 basic food baskets and 34,000 liters of water have already been sent
The number of cities that have already declared an emergency situation in Maranhão due to heavy rains rose to 70, according to a note released this Saturday (April 15, 2023) by the State Civil Defense. The municipality of Buriticupu declared a state of public calamity.
So far, 40,678 families have been affected, 8,434 are homeless and displaced, and 6 deaths have been confirmed. The Civil Defense continues to monitor episodes in which losses and damages were caused to the population due to the rainy season.
Teams from the Fire Department, city halls, the State Coordination of Civil Defense and the State Secretariat for Social Development (Headquarters) are carrying out an operation to help victims in the interior of Maranhão. 34,700 basic food baskets and 34,000 liters of water have already been sent, and 3,450 mattresses have been delivered.
The popular restaurants in the affected municipalities will expand the offer of meals in the hybrid model (distribution of takeaway meals). So far, 200,000 meals have been delivered.
With the decisionmunicipalities can easily access federal resources, make emergency purchases without bidding and exceed the fiscal targets established to fund actions to combat the crisis.
See the list of municipalities in an emergency situation:
açailândia
Afonso Cunha
Alto Alegre do Pindaré
Wire
Arari
Bacabal
rope bar
barriers
Boa Vista do Gurupi
buriti
buriticupu
kajari
Cantanhede
New Center of Maranhão
Codó
Conceição do Lago-Açu
crown
Esperantopolis
Governor Nunes Freire
Graça Aranha
Grajaú
Icatu
Big Igarapé
Itaipava do Grajaú
Itapecuru
Itinga do Maranhão
Jenipapo dos Vieiras
Joselandia
Stone Lake
Rodrigues Lake
Lagoa Grande do Maranhão
Lima Campos
Maharaja of the Seine
myrinzal
Monsoon
Nina Rodrigues
Olinda Nova do Maranhão
Palace of Lumiar
quarries
Pedro do Rosário
Penalty
Pindaré-Mirim
Pine
Stone Potion
President Juscelino
President Vargas
Fox
Rosary
Saint Helen
Santa Inês
Santa Luzia
Saint Anthony of Lopes
Sao Benedito do Rio Preto
São Bento
Saint John the Baptist
Sao Joao do Caru
Sao Jose de Ribamar
Saint Louis
Sao Luis Gonzaga
Saint Robert
Saint Vincent Ferrer
satubinha
Serrano
Trizidela do Vale
Tuphilland
Tuntum
Tutoia
viana
Mearim’s victory
Ze Doca
With information from Brazil Agency.
