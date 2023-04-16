To date, 40,678 families have been affected; 34,700 basic food baskets and 34,000 liters of water have already been sent

The number of cities that have already declared an emergency situation in Maranhão due to heavy rains rose to 70, according to a note released this Saturday (April 15, 2023) by the State Civil Defense. The municipality of Buriticupu declared a state of public calamity.

So far, 40,678 families have been affected, 8,434 are homeless and displaced, and 6 deaths have been confirmed. The Civil Defense continues to monitor episodes in which losses and damages were caused to the population due to the rainy season.

Teams from the Fire Department, city halls, the State Coordination of Civil Defense and the State Secretariat for Social Development (Headquarters) are carrying out an operation to help victims in the interior of Maranhão. 34,700 basic food baskets and 34,000 liters of water have already been sent, and 3,450 mattresses have been delivered.

The popular restaurants in the affected municipalities will expand the offer of meals in the hybrid model (distribution of takeaway meals). So far, 200,000 meals have been delivered.

With the decisionmunicipalities can easily access federal resources, make emergency purchases without bidding and exceed the fiscal targets established to fund actions to combat the crisis.

See the list of municipalities in an emergency situation:

açailândia

Afonso Cunha

Alto Alegre do Pindaré

Wire

Arari

Bacabal

rope bar

barriers

Boa Vista do Gurupi

buriti

buriticupu

kajari

Cantanhede

New Center of Maranhão

Codó

Conceição do Lago-Açu

crown

Esperantopolis

Governor Nunes Freire

Graça Aranha

Grajaú

Icatu

Big Igarapé

Itaipava do Grajaú

Itapecuru

Itinga do Maranhão

Jenipapo dos Vieiras

Joselandia

Stone Lake

Rodrigues Lake

Lagoa Grande do Maranhão

Lima Campos

Maharaja of the Seine

myrinzal

Monsoon

Nina Rodrigues

Olinda Nova do Maranhão

Palace of Lumiar

quarries

Pedro do Rosário

Penalty

Pindaré-Mirim

Pine

Stone Potion

President Juscelino

President Vargas

Fox

Rosary

Saint Helen

Santa Inês

Santa Luzia

Saint Anthony of Lopes

Sao Benedito do Rio Preto

São Bento

Saint John the Baptist

Sao Joao do Caru

Sao Jose de Ribamar

Saint Louis

Sao Luis Gonzaga

Saint Robert

Saint Vincent Ferrer

satubinha

Serrano

Trizidela do Vale

Tuphilland

Tuntum

Tutoia

viana

Mearim’s victory

Ze Doca

With information from Brazil Agency.