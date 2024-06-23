Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, a new Jordanian humanitarian aid convoy crossed into northern Gaza.

The convoy was sent in cooperation with the World Food Program and with the support of a number of organizations, companies and institutions, according to a statement carried by the Jordanian News Agency, Petra.

The convoy, consisting of 70 trucks, carried food parcels, consumables, medical supplies, and medicines, to be distributed to the people of the Gaza Strip, specifically within the northern regions.

A Jordanian official said: “The suffering that the people of Gaza are going through may turn into a humanitarian catastrophe, as all reports received indicate that famine is approaching in the Gaza Strip,” noting the continued Jordanian efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the Strip to alleviate and stop the tragic situation there.

He explained that the total number of land trucks that entered the Gaza Strip until yesterday amounted to 2,110 trucks and 53 planes via Al-Arish.

In this context, the Jordanian Armed Forces carried out two airdrops of aid into southern Gaza, according to what was reported by Petra Agency.