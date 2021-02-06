The Director of the Traffic Services and Licensing Center at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai Al-Naqbi, revealed that 70 thousand and 408 traffic transactions were completed electronically during the month of January of the year, in line with the efforts made by the competent authorities in the country to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and confirms the harmony of visions Sharjah Police, with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, aiming at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Naqbi explained that Sharjah Police provided customers with a set of smart channels to obtain traffic services through its smart application sharjahpolice, in addition to its website shjpolice.gov.ae, and the Ministry of Interior application (moi), in addition to the contact and follow-up center that provides a group Of the services at 065177555, in addition to the “Sahl” devices that are spread in many service centers in the emirate.

He stated that the vehicle renewal service was the most electronically accomplished service, amounting to 19,515 transactions, then the service of requesting payment of traffic fines, which amounted to 18,252 transactions, followed by the service of requesting the renewal of a driver’s license with 6083 transactions, calling on customers to take advantage of the smart services available in Complete their transactions.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

