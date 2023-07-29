The court found that Mendez da Silva was involved in cocaine smuggling, and convicted him of importing two batches of the dangerous substance, weighing 74 and 105 kilograms.
Mendez da Silva was acquitted of direct involvement in a third case of smuggling more than 1,300 kilograms of cocaine, while the judge convicted him of carrying out “criminal preparatory measures” in the case and selling the drug.
According to the English-language Dutch newspaper NL Times, the court will now try to confiscate the money Mendez da Silva, 40, earned from illegal activity.
Earlier, the player’s lawyer admitted that his client “made mistakes and participated in drug trafficking,” but “certainly not as much as the prosecution claims,” according to the Dutch newspaper.
Who is he?
- Mendez da Silva graduated from the Sparta Rotterdam Academy, and played more than 100 league matches with the team before joining Breda in 2004, and after two years he moved to Alkmaar, where he played 109 more matches.
- Then the defensive midfielder moved to Austrian Red Bull Salzburg in 2010, and later played with Greek giants Panathinaikos before a second stint with Sparta Rotterdam.
- Mendes da Silva won the Dutch League and Super Cup with AZ Alkmaar, the Austrian League and Cup with Salzburg, and the Greek Cup with Panathinaikos.
- He wore the Netherlands national team shirt 7 times between 2007 and 2009, but did not appear in any major tournament.
