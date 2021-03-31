The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced six defendants who were convicted of trafficking in human beings to seven years in prison, after it was proven that they brought a minor orphan girl (16 years old) from her country, after exploiting her circumstances and issuing her passport with incorrect data based on manipulating her age, then raping and forcing her To practice immoral acts after their arrival in the country.

The victim said: “She met the sixth defendant in the case in her country, and she learned the latter that the child was an orphan, so she tempted her to come to the Emirates to work as a maid, and then she took over all the procedures that facilitate her travel.”

She added: “Two of the defendants received her upon her arrival in the state, and transferred her to an apartment run for immoral work. The woman who had previously met her in her country received her and brought her into a room with a man who had sexually assaulted her, which caused her to collapse, and she continued to cry and refused to work with them. The woman beat her, then moved her to an apartment in which a fourth accused lived, who also attacked her, then transferred her to the house of an Asian family to work for them with a maid using the clock system.

She pointed out that she “spent two months with that family and then demanded her salary, but I was surprised that they were giving the salary to the fourth accused, and when I checked the latter, he told her that she would not get any money unless she agreed to work in prostitution, and he hit her on the face and her body when she insisted on refusing, then He took her back to the apartment of the woman she first met. ” And she continued, “The gang members forced her to work in this field for two months, until the police raided the den.”

The roles of the defendants in this case varied, for one of them was the apartment guard who received clients, another claimed that he was a client and raped her for the first time, the third was the owner of the apartment, and the fourth and fifth ran the den, in addition to the woman who brought her and beat her.

A Dubai Police witness said: “Information was received about a den that runs immoral acts and includes a minor girl, so an ambush was prepared, by claiming that he is a client, and one of the accused received him and presented him with four girls, so he chose the victim for her small features, then gave the indication to Members of the security team that raided the apartment and arrested the accused.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced seven years in prison for human trafficking, in addition to a three-year prison sentence for running a den for practicing prostitution.





