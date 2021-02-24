On the evening of February 23, events unfolded in Kiev that have long become customary in Ukraine. Representatives of right-wing organizations held a rally near the walls of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Bankova Street.

“All Ukraine will be here on Saturday”

The protesters provoked clashes with the police, threw fires at the security forces, attacked the cars of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and used gas canisters. According to the Kiev police, 17 of the most active violators of law and order were detained.

A few hours later, the active phase of the confrontation ended. However, the radicals have already announced a mass gathering of their supporters next Saturday, February 27.

“All Ukraine will be here on Saturday. On Saturday we will announce a perpetual promotion until Sergei Sternenko will not be released, ”the organizers of the action said.

It was the conviction of Sternenko in Odessa that became the reason for the sharp activation of radicals who again threaten the president Zelensky…

“Person of the Year in Ukrainian YouTube 2020”

Sternenko himself, apparently, also did not expect such a sharp turn in his fate. Only during January 2021 he managed to take part in the persecution of the owners of the Odessa culinary “Artel” U Mashkovichi “”, accused of disrespect for the Ukrainian language, a blogger girl from TikTok Taisii Malaman, in one of her videos declaring her desire to visit Russia, as well as in the pursuit of the professor of the Department of Culturology and Philosophical Anthropology at the Dragomanov Pedagogical University Evgeniya Bilchenko…

In December 2020, Sternenko on Instagram announced that he received the award “Person of the Year in Ukrainian YouTube 2020”.

The career of a native of the village of Sadovoe began during the “Euromaidan”. The activist, who took the sonorous pseudonym “Beria”, in 2014-2017 headed the Odessa regional branch of the group “Right Sector” banned in Russia. Sternenko became famous as the organizer of actions to disrupt concerts of Russian artists, as well as Ukrainian performers suspected of “disloyalty”. Among those whose performances were disrupted by Sternenko and his associates, Basta, Svetlana Loboda, Nonna Grishaeva and many others.

In December 2016, Sternenko supervised the destruction of the memorial erected by residents of Odessa near the building of the Russian Consulate General in memory of those killed in the Tu-154 crash. Sternenko himself posted photographs of radicals throwing flowers, candles and memoranda into the trash can. Instead of them, the “pravoseks” posted their slogans: “Russians, go away! No boyars! God doesn’t like invaders! “

“They pinched my fingers with pliers and beat me with an iron club.”

Several criminal cases were brought up against Sternenko. One of the first was the case of the kidnapping in 2015 of a deputy of the Limansky District Council Sergey Shcherbich…

“A car drove up, and they forced me into it into the back seat, tied my hands, put a black bag on my head and took me out in an unknown direction. I was thrown into some basement, kicked, humiliated, insulted, I fainted several times. They poured water on me, thus bringing me to my senses, fired over my head, demanding that I resign as a deputy. They began to torture me: they pinched my fingers with pliers and beat me with an iron club. Subsequently, I was simply thrown out near the Suvorov court with the words: ‘We will always come to you,’ ”the victim told about the incident.

Sternenko, detained by the police, was released after being paid a bail of 60 thousand hryvnia for him. The deposit was made by one of the founders of the UKROP party Gennady Korbanwho is known as an associate Igor Kolomoisky and the organizer of the punitive detachments created to suppress the demonstrations of the residents of Donbass.

“It is not known what will happen”

During the time this case was being investigated, Sternenko became a defendant in several more proceedings, including on charges of murder in 2018 Ivan Kuznetsova… Sternenko himself claimed to have been the victim of an attack for political reasons, and killed the attacker on the defensive. However, the collected materials said that the radical committed the murder and then deliberately cut his hand to make his own version of events plausible.

Only on June 11, 2020, Sternenko was reported on suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal carrying of knives. A measure of restraint for him was “night house arrest”, which did not interfere with his activities. The case of 2018 is currently far from over. But the verdict in the case of the abduction of the deputy came as a complete surprise to many.

Although on the eve of the verdict, Sternenko himself wrote a post on the social network with the following content: “Dear people of Kiev, tomorrow I have a verdict in Odessa. They should have been acquitted, but due to pressure from Tatarov (Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine – approx. AiF.ru), Venediktova (Prosecutor General of Ukraine – approx. AiF.ru) and Trukhanov (mayor of Odessa – approx. AiF.ru) it is not yet known what will happen. Well, you know. Can be closed for 8 years. If you have not yet decided whether to go or not, do not hesitate and drove off. There are still free places and transport. If you are traveling on your own or from other cities, we can refuel you or pay for tickets in both directions. Let’s know. See you later!”

“A verdict to the order that reigned in the country for the last seven years”

Despite the fact that the courthouse in Odessa was besieged by supporters of Sternenko, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison. The radical was convicted of robbery as part of a group of persons and illegal carrying of firearms. The article about the abduction by a group of persons was removed from Sternenko due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Sternenko was sent to a cell right from the courtroom. As the prosecutor of the Odessa region told reporters Sergey Kostenko, the convict is in the Odessa pre-trial detention center.

Ukrainian lawyer Andrey Portnov wrote on the social network: “Former Right Sector functionary, radical and nationalist Sternenko was found guilty, convicted and taken into custody in the courtroom. Part of his property was confiscated. This verdict is a verdict not only for this criminal, but for the whole parasitic roaming radical roguel and the order that reigned in the country for the last seven years. The verdict was passed in spite of the total resistance of the propaganda media, foreign-funded organizations, politicians and officials of the Maidan parties and other scum. “

Over the past seven years in Ukraine, only one resonant case involving radicals has been brought to a verdict – the case of the crimes of the Tornado battalion. Found guilty of creating a criminal organization, illegal imprisonment, kidnapping and torture, the militants were sentenced in 2017 to various terms of imprisonment. The leader of the punishers Ruslan Onishchenko received 11 years in prison. At the same time, in Ukraine, many experts emphasized that the Tornado militants were put on trial only because they tried to control the smuggling flows in the “ATO zone”, on which high-ranking officials in Kiev made money.

In the verdict handed down by Sternenko, his associates also saw the “hand of power”, and immediately began to retaliate. So far, the protests have led nowhere, but, as mentioned above, the radicals are threatening a large-scale action on Saturday.

Why was he imprisoned now?

In Ukraine, there are two versions of why Sternenko, who hitherto avoided responsibility, was convicted. According to the first, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the closure of opposition channels, the introduction of sanctions against representatives of the OLE party and the case against Anatoly Sharia it took some action that could slightly counterbalance the “right deviation” in the political course. Putting Sternenko in prison, a notable person but having little real influence in politics, turned out to be the most convenient way to achieve this goal. And such a verdict can be presented to Western organizations as proof of the struggle against radical elements in Ukraine.

The second version proceeds from the fact that the authorities defiantly did not interfere in the Sternenko case, allowing a verdict to be passed on the basis of the collected evidence. And the fact that they were not in favor of the Odessa activist was known from the beginning. True, in this case, Zelensky’s team cannot avoid a clash with nationalists, for whom this is another reason to demonstrate their strength.

Skeptics believe that Sternenko will be released after the appeal, and his current stay in prison will only serve as an impetus for his political career. Optimists hope that this verdict will begin the deliverance of Ukraine from those who in recent years have turned into a real curse of the country.