Relic has released a 64-bit update for Company of Heroes 2.

The update should result in greater stability and overall performance for the vast majority of players, Relic said in a blog post.

It also enables crossplay between Steam and Microsoft Game Pass / Windows Store users.

If your PC hardware does not let you run the new 64-bit update, there’s a 32-bit legacy beta on Steam.

Meanwhile, an extensive community map patch, which includes 10 new maps and five reworked maps, is also now live. A winter balance patch is due out soon.

Eurogamer Next-Gen News Cast – the Star Wars games we’d love to see next

Company of Heroes 2 is over seven years old, so it’s great to see Relic continue to update the superb World War 2 real-time strategy game.

There have been plenty of rumors about a third game in the series, although Relic currently has its hands full developing Age of Empires 4 for Microsoft.