Bonnie Lohman, kidnapped by her biological mother and her new partner. A carton of milk changes his life forever

You already know the story of Bonnie Lohman? Sooner or later every knot always comes home to roost, doesn’t it?

In the United States, in the 80s, the milk cartons boom with the pictures of missing children. The first to appear were Johnny Gosh and Eugenie Martin, two minors who disappeared while delivering newspapers. However, they were unsuccessful. Or at least until the truth about a little girl named Bonnie Lohman came out.

At the time, the little girl only had 7 years. She grew up with no education and with two parents who never let her go outside to play. After various moves, even in different countries, they moved to Colorado, where she finally had that little girl a little more freedom.

One day, while she was at the supermarket with her father, she saw a photograph of her as a child on a milk carton. So she couldn’t read he couldn’t understand that it was the announcement of a kidnapped child.

Bonnie Lohman had been kidnapped from her biological mother

Actually, Bonnie Lohman had been abducted from her biological mother and by her stepfather, taken without permission from her biological father. The latter had never given up and had continued to look for her over the years, also managing to find her get the ad on milk cartons.

That day her stepfather allowed her to buy that carton of milk with that little girl who looked like her, she couldn’t read anyway.

So little Bonnie cut out that picture and the kept among his toys.

One day, she went to visit the neighbors and forgot her bag of toys. That’s when that ad was seen by those loving people, who on the contrary could read and knew exactly that that little girl was Bonnie. In a few minutes they alarmed the police and from that moment the life of that 7-year-old girl changed forever.

Initially Bonnie was scared, she didn’t know who that man was who told her he was her real dad. But she over time she was able to have a relationship with him and thanks to her support, learned to read and write.

I believe I am who I am because I was on a milk carton and I was found. I’m thankful for the amazing life I’ve had.

Missing baby ads on milk cartons disappeared altogether in the early 1990s, because according to Dr. Spock (world famous pediatrician), it was a great way to traumatize children.