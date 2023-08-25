Battipaglia, a seven-year-old girl, wanders half-naked in the street: “Banded by her mother and grandfather”. Family members under investigation for abuse

Choc a Battipaglia, in the Salerno area. A girl seven-year-old told the carabinieri that she had been beaten with the belt by her mother and grandfather maternal. The story, which the newspaper writes about The City of Salernowould have occurred in the past few weeks.

The alarm went off on the afternoon of last July 30th. It was about 3 pm when the little one was noticed by a passer-by in the street of Battipaglia near the roundabout between via Baratta and the Statale 19, in the Sant’Anna district. Era alone, half naked and abandoned, full of scratches and bruises, wearing only panties. To the carabinieri, alerted by the citizen, she told of having been beaten by her mother and grandfather. Signs of violence that have also emerged from clinical investigations which she underwent in the hospital. Her parents, both 32, and her maternal grandfather, 62, are now suspects.

The provisional hypotheses of crime are of abuse in the family (with the aggravating circumstance of having used instruments capable of offending) and of incapable abandonment. The little girl, who will have to be heard during the evidentiary hearing requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, now lives in her paternal aunt’s house. The investigations will serve to reconstruct the context in which the violence allegedly took place.

Subscribe to the newsletter

