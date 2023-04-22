The tragedy had just taken place when, at 4.15 pm, the Carabinieri arrived in via Emilio Buccafusca, in Casalnuovo, a municipality located on the outskirts of Naples.

They were approached by several people, the lifeless body of a 7-year-old girl on the ground. The firefighters and 118 health workers were also on site at the same time, but there was nothing more they could do for the little girl.

“She was hit by a pirated car,” witnesses began to shout. “A man ran over her and then fled after the investment,” some said, triggering a hunt for the car.

The alarm for a potential hit-and-run driver on the run triggered military investigations but there was no trace of the alleged hit-and-run driver along the entire area’s roads. And so soon the truth, as tragic as the death of the little girl, was another.

The girl’s mother, driving an Audi A3, had run over and killed her daughter in reverse. The car had also pushed an acquaintance of the woman to the ground who, however, remained practically unharmed.

The child’s body was seized. So is the car: they are available to the judicial authority of Nola for all the investigations of the case. An autopsy and findings on the car will be arranged to understand if there has been a sudden technical failure or if the woman has lost control of the vehicle regardless of technical causes.

The military surveys went on for a few hours to precisely define the dynamics of the accident. A piece of news that in a few minutes made the rounds of the center which is located on the outskirts of Naples. The news then bounced quickly on social media.

And immediately afterwards many people gathered on the spot. Some were visibly moved. Even those who, with a pitiful lie, had tried to erase a terrible truth were moved. Everyone wondering why such a serious tragedy.

Along the stretch of road where the accident took place, a woman left a bundle of flowers. “There are no words, the heart in a thousand pieces. What a terrible tragedy», said the mayor of Casalnuovo, Massimo Pelliccia who has made road safety one of the priorities of his administrative action.

In recent weeks, the mayor has put numerous new local police officers into service: most of them have been destined precisely to control the traffic both in the center and in the streets that act as a link with the other municipalities in the hinterland.

The mayor has now asked the town community of Casalnuovo for “a prayer for this little angel”.

“The news coming from Casalnuovo is terrible”, add Francesco Emilio Borrelli, deputy of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra and Rosario Visone, head of Green Europe for the territory.

Last August, a father, in the Venetian area, had run over and killed his 20-month-old daughter while reversing. The man hadn’t noticed that the little girl was behind the car in the courtyard of the house and, after engaging the reverse gear, he ran over the little girl.

In Campania, in Marano di Napoli, it was the aunt who overwhelmed and killed her 2-year-old nephew in reverse. In Eboli, in the Salerno area, a 28-year-old father, as he came out of his garage, hadn’t noticed the presence of his 14-month-old daughter, overwhelmed and killed by the reverse maneuver. Very serious accidents, all of which occurred within a few minutes.