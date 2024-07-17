A 7-year-old girl, Anisa Murati, who lived in Demonte was found dead in one of the lakes of the Caraglio biopark, two meters deep. The alarm was raised today (Wednesday 17 July) at 3:30 pm after she was no longer seen. The firefighters of the provincial command were mobilised, also with the helicopter and divers and the search was immediately started in the green area «AcquaViva» of Caraglio.

The silent tragedy in the Italian lakes. Already seven deaths by drowning since June. Last August one victim every two days thomas usan July 12, 2024



The little girl (who didn’t know how to swim) is part of the summer center of the parish of Demonte that organizes the summer camp for kids in the Stura valley. The group, composed of about fifty people, was spending the afternoon in the biopark in the Bottonasco hamlet, in the lower Grana valley, famous and very popular for the presence of a biolake suitable for swimming and also a large irrigation basin. The rescuers attempted resuscitation maneuvers.





Dozens of firefighters were mobilized for the search, with men from the Saf (Speleo alpino fluviale) unit, supported by volunteers from Morozzo. The mayor of Caraglio, Paola Falco, also arrived on site. The swimming lake is supervised by two lifeguards and an assistant.

“We are shocked. A beautiful seven-year-old girl. It’s incredible – said the mayor –. I don’t know the dynamics of what happened. She could have been taken ill, who knows. There were entertainers, since it was a parish summer camp, and lifeguards who noticed her absence when they gathered all the children and she wasn’t there: there were her slippers and clothes on the beach. A tragedy, I can’t say more. Her father arrived at the scene of the tragedy to identify the little girl, and the coroner also arrived to take his findings».





The helicopter flew over the area several times. The moments of the afternoon are being reconstructed. The first alarm went off around 3:30 p.m. The search began. Then, unable to locate the little girl, the rescue vehicle was mobilized. The group was about fifty meters from the lake.

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) recalls that in the period from the beginning of June to 17 July alone, nineteen people have already died in Italian rivers and lakes.just under one victim every two days. The Society calls for “greater prevention and more checks on the territory”. “Every year – estimates Sima – in our country 400 people die from drowning in water (sea, lakes, rivers, streams). The most frequent victims, according to the WHO, are children between 1 and 4 years old, followed by those between 5 and 9 years old”.