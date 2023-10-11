The mother never imagined that that balloon could end the life of her 7-year-old girl

The very sad story has already spread throughout the world. A 7 year old girl he lost his life after his birthday. Alexandra Hope Kelly died of suffocation from a balloon.

It happened in Tennessee last week. It was Alexandra’s mother who told what happened to the 7-year-old girl on her Facebook. The woman wanted issue a warning to parents everywhere. His words went viral.

It was just that balloon in the shape of the number 7, to break the wings of his beloved little one forever. She herself had purchased it for her birthday party.

This is what killed my little girl, her 7-shaped birthday balloon. It’s a hard thing to understand. For her birthday party I purchased a large helium balloon, along with about 10 latex balloons. As a parent I have always been aware of the choking risk of latex balloons. But I never imagined that there was such a risk even with these large helium tanks.

The mother said that a week after the party, the two were deflating the party balloons, which were still inflated at home. She walked away for a few minutes, Alexandra had asked her if she could deflate the 7 and she had agreed. She certainly never would have imagined that he would put it on his head.

I found my daughter face down on the floor. For a second I thought she had fallen asleep, but then I saw that the balloon was around her head. I took it off and called 911. I tried to resuscitate her, to no avail. I cried hysterically, my daughter was no longer there.

The woman later explained that her daughter might be died from suffocation or helium poisoning. He is still awaiting autopsy results.