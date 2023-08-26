Found without clothes on the street by the authorities, a 7-year-old girl reports her mother and maternal grandfather: she had run away from home

The story happened in Salerno, precisely in Battipaglia. A 7 year old girl she reported her mother and grandfather to the Carabinieri after she was found undressed on the street.

The first to realize that little girl who was wandering alone in a frightened dismay was a passer-by, who immediately thought of alert the police.

In a short time, the Carabinieri agents reached the place and tried to talk to that 7-year-old girl. She said she moved away from her home because she couldn’t take it anymore straps of the mother and maternal grandfather.

The investigation into the family of the 7-year-old girl

The prosecutor has suffered opened an investigation file, registering mother and grandfather in the register of suspects. Meanwhile, the minor was entrusted to an aunt. The doctors who visited her in the hospital confirmed her story, they were on her body obvious signs of violence.

Family members are now being investigated for child abandonment and abuse. But it will only be further investigations and the testimonies of her mother and grandfather to clarify what really happened inside that house and how the 7-year-old girl managed to escape from the grids of someone who wanted to harm her, moreover without clothes. on the streets of Battipaglia.

The episode would date back to last July, but it has only spread now. In a few hours, through social networks, it has reached every part of Italy, leaving behind one stream of anger. Many people’s comments after the little girl’s story. An innocent soul strapped by those who should have take care of her and teach her to face life.

The mother, the grandfather and also his father will have to appear before the judge to give their version of the facts on the story of the minor.