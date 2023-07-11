Police investigations are underway for the death of the 7-year-old girl: the agents are viewing the cameras

An investigation file has been opened for the disappearance of the 7 year old girlwho died while spending a day with her family at the swimming pool in Battuda, Pavia.

He was called Evelyn Amendola and was originally from Rozzano, a municipality in the province of Milan. She was bathing in the pool when she ended up underwater, she hypothesizes about a possible illness and got stuck under the inflatables for several minutes. When the lifeguards managed to find her and bring her back to the surface, she immediately appeared in serious condition. The rush to the San Matteo hospital in Pavia was timely, where the doctors tried to do everything possible. Unfortunately, in the late afternoon of the same day, the little heart of the 7-year-old girl broke stopped forever.

After the sad story, the law enforcement officers, who have opened an investigation file. The films of the surveillance cameras, which will be essential to understand how the little one ended up underwater. Maybe an illness or maybe for some other reason.

The younger girl was spending a day at the pool with her mother and brother. No one could have predicted what would happen. All present are still in shock.

The mayor’s words for the family of the 7-year-old girl

The Mayor of Rozzano expressed his opinion condolences on social media, on behalf of the entire community, after hearing the heartbreaking news. Here are his words:

I learn with great regret of the death of a 7-year-old girl yesterday afternoon in the Battuda swimming pool. Together with all my fellow citizens of Rozzano, I would like to express a thought of great condolences to the family, to her mother and father.

The investigations of the investigators will be fundamental for rebuild the dynamics about what happened that morning at the pool. It is not yet clear whether an autopsy will be ordered or not.