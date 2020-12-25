Highlights: 7-year-old ‘Captain’ of African country Uganda has made headlines worldwide

Kampala

The 7-year-old ‘Captain’ of African country Uganda has made headlines worldwide. Captain has caused panic by flying the Cessna passenger plane three times. Captan’s real name is Graham Shema and his role model is American industrialist Alan Musk. Graham is fondly called ‘Captain’ because of the amazing information about the aircraft and the art of flying.

Only 7-year-old Captain has already flown Cessna 172 aircraft as a trainee. Math and science enthusiast Graham said that his dream is to become a pilot and an astronaut and one day go to Mars. Graham said that my role model is Elon Musk. He said, ‘I like Elon Musk because I want to learn from him about space and go to space with him and join hands with him.’

Accidentally provided information about the aircraft

Captain has been interviewed on local TV and has also been invited to meet the Ambassador of Germany and the Transport Minister of the country. When Graham’s instructor asked to tell about an aircraft at Uganda’s International Airport, he furiously gave full information about it. Graham’s desire to fly arose when a police helicopter blew off the roof of his grandmother’s house, flying from below.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Kampala, the capital of Uganda. Graham was playing outside at the time of the incident and according to his mother, the worm of becoming a pilot was born in his son’s mind since then. Graham’s mother said that it was only after this incident that her son began to learn how the plane worked. Graham’s mother then contacted the local aviation academy and started informing Graham about the plane at home. Five months later, Graham flew for the first time and said, “It seemed that the bird was flying in the sky.”