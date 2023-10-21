Chase became a hero, a 7-year-old boy who swam for a long time to save the lives of his dad and little sister

An incredible story that went viral on the web and reached every part of the world. Protagonist a 7 year old childwho saved his family.

Chase Poustthis is the name of the 7-year-old boy, was on a boat on the St. Johns River in Mandarin Point, Florida, with his dad Steven and with the 4 year old sister Abigail.

The parent wanted to go fishing and had thought about bringing his children too. He thought they would have fun swimming, he certainly never imagined putting them in danger. The water flow that day was Too strong and there was only one life jacket on the boat, which the father made his younger daughter wear. It was Chase himself who recounted those dramatic moments to journalists:

The current was so strong that my sister, who usually sits at the back of the boat, let go. I immediately jumped into the water with my dad to try to help her. But Abigail kept walking away. Dad kept shouting that he loved us and apologizing, he didn’t know how things would end.

The 7-year-old boy managed to reach the shore

The child was terrified but soon understood what he had to do. He has swam with all his might towards the shore. She reached land and has sought help.

I screamed for help and flailed and someone heard me.

Thanks to the gesture of the 7-year-old child, the alarm was raised to the rescuers. Steven and Abigail were saved after an hour. All three were checked and treated, fortunately they had not suffered serious consequences, but if the boy had not swum to shore, they probably wouldn’t have made it.