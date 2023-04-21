Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Max Alexander is a fashion designer. And that since he was four years old. But he is already internationally successful.

California – Children have many career aspirations. But only a few end up with the career path they imagined in their childhood days. With Max Alexander from California, however, things could be different. The 6-year-old is already a successful fashion designer. What started out as a child’s trial and error has now become a successful business model. He is already being dubbed “the new Karl Lagerfeld” online.

Max Alexander’s passion began when he was four years old. Already at this age he described himself as a fashion designer and designed his first clothes, as he shows on his TikTok channel Courtoure To The Max. His mother is a paper artist, which is why Alexander grew up in a creative environment from an early age. She built him his first mannequin out of cardboard and got the necessary resources so that nothing would stand in the way of designing.

5-year-old Max Alexander has already designed countless dresses and run his own fashion show. © courture.to.the.max / TikTok

At first he designed clothes from leftover clothes and adhesive tape. Although his work has already had a creative effect, it is far from being ready for serious fashion. But he discovered his passion in it and learned to sew on the machine at the age of five and practiced it constantly.

Mom allows son to run fashion show at age five

Over time, the clothes he designed had become more attractive, so his mother decided to get him a real foam mannequin and replace the cardboard alternative. His mother explains how he kept practicing design and got better and better at it.

So his mother went a step further and enabled her son to have his first fashion show at the age of five, where his own designs were presented. The event was a great success, the money raised was enough to buy one’s own first sewing machine for the equivalent of around 1100 euros.

Seven-year-old fashion designer gains international fame

He also sought professional training from experienced seamstresses. His work gained more and more attention in a short time and he made it into US TV shows like “Good Morning America” ​​which even gained him international fame. He would now even market and sell his clothes internationally.

Also on the net it is no longer a new release for many users. One user comments on TikTok: “This kid is awesome”, another calls him the “new Karl Lagerfeld” and receives a lot of approval. Another writes: “He was born knowing what he was destined for”. Many users also praise his parents: “It’s great what you can do for your child so early. I believe there is no limit to what Max can achieve.”