7 women and a mystery: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno the film 7 women and a mystery is broadcast. It is a funny 2021 comedy directed by Alessandro Genovesi, loosely based on the 2002 French film 8 women and a mystery directed by François Ozon, in turn based on the 1958 play Huit femmes by Robert Thomas. In the cast great actresses such as Margherita Buy and Diana Del Bufalo, but also Ornella Vanoni. Below is the plot, the complete cast, the trailer and where to stream 7 women and a mystery.

Plot

The film follows the hours following the murder of a man, an entrepreneur with his wife and daughters, killed mysteriously in his home. In the dead man’s villa all the women who, in one way or another, have belonged to his life are gathered and who instead of celebrating Christmas Eve, as expected, find themselves with a murder to solve. All are suspected and, while each tries to throw mud on the others, revealing each other’s secrets, they are forced to face situations that until then they had not wanted to bring to light. But who is the real killer?

7 women and a mystery: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Margherita Buy, Diana Del Bufalo, Sabrina Impacciatore, Benedetta Porcaroli, Micaela Ramazzotti, Luisa Ranieri, Ornella Vanoni. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Margherita Buy: Margherita

Diana Del Bufalo Susanna

Sabrina Impacciatore as Agostina

Benedetta Porcaroli: Catherine

Micaela RamazzottiVeronica

Luisa Ranieri: Maria

Ornella Vanoni: Rachel

Luca Pastorelli: Marcello

Marco Rossetti as Inspector Giovanni Ripoldi

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema

Streaming and TV

Where to see 7 women and a mystery from Spain on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 11 December 2022 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.