As the world becomes more aware of issues such as inclusivity, diversity, and accessibility, equal opportunity is becoming a priority for all. No longer is it acceptable for people to use targeted phrases for differently-abled individuals, such as slow, crippled, or even disabled since these terms take away from the person and fit them into a box. Instead, people are now encouraged to use people first language. People first language (PFL) is directed speech that focuses on the individual instead of their attributes.

One great thing that has come out of this awareness movement for differently-abled people is their complete acceptance in society as valuable members. They’re now allowed and expected to be involved members of society. With science and technology growing steadily, innovative solutions for differently-abled individuals are available to help them build successful careers. It allows these individuals to compete with their counterparts without being disadvantaged by their disabilities.

There are many ways in which technology helps differently-abled persons excel in their careers. However, when discussing these ways, it is important to use people first language to emphasize their abilities and achievements rather than focusing on the disability.

Let’s look at how differently-abled people can use technology to their best advantage.

Distance Learning

One of the biggest changes technological advancements have brought about is in the education sector in the shape of distance learning. In the past, there were many hurdles to obtaining degrees, such as logistics, job commitments, financial constraints, etc. With the advent of distance learning, you can now study and improve your knowledge and skills at your preferred pace from the comfort of your home.

Today, various colleges offer distance learning degree programs alongside certificate and diploma courses. Distance learning is a worthwhile option for differently-abled individuals who cannot attend college due to physical limitations. What’s best is that educators nowadays are aware of person first language and do not categorize students based on their varying needs or disabilities.

Assistive Technology

Assistive technology refers to computer-based technology that helps individuals with a disability. Devices such as hearing aids and programs such as speech-to-text are examples of assistive technology. Much like eyeglasses help vision-impaired people see clearly, assistive technology allows differently-abled individuals to overcome their impairments. For many differently-abled individuals, assistive technology becomes a means to live a ‘normal’ life.

With employers prioritizing inclusivity and being willing to hire differently-abled individuals, there are many new professional opportunities for the latter. With assistive technology, differently-abled people can take on any role without fear.

Remote Work

While telecommuting has been around for a long time, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that made it a widely accepted practice. Nowadays, technology such as collaborative software models, video conferencing tools, and digital portals have made remote work possible. For people with a physical disability, commuting to and from the office can be a considerable challenge. With a remote role, they can comfortably work from home without worrying about this daily battle.

Since there are dedicated portals for remote jobs, finding a job is much easier. For differently-abled individuals, a remote position offers ease and greater growth opportunities.

Freelance Portals

Freelancing is hardly a new concept, but it’s one of the most convenient and incredible ways to make a living today. With freelance portals such as UpWork, freelancers can make a respectable earning without being bound by the responsibilities and constraints of a 9 to 5 job. Freelancing can generally be done for any role. Nonetheless, some skills, such as content writing and graphic designing, are more coveted in the freelancing market. Luckily, these skills are easy to hone using the technology available today.

For many differently-abled individuals, it is impossible to work an 8-hour shift, so the flexibility of freelancing can help them make a successful career despite their limitations.

Online Resources

The internet is undoubtedly the largest library in the world, with an incredible variety of resources available on every subject and topic. For people looking to excel in their career, differently-abled or otherwise, taking advantage of these resources can make a huge difference. From high-demand skills such as Microsoft Excel to specific niche skills such as international mediation techniques, you can learn just about anything from the internet.

By learning the skills required for advancement in their role or organization, differently-abled individuals can aid their professional growth.

Social Media Networking

The public opinion on social media is still pretty split, and the verdict is yet to come out. However, we cannot deny the advantages and benefits that social media has brought to our lives. Professional platforms such as LinkedIn are fantastic tools for finding employment, learning about the job market, and, most importantly, professional networking. For differently-abled individuals, professional networking has many obstacles, including physical limitations or the inability to express oneself coherently or articulately.

By using social media platforms, differently-abled individuals can exercise control over how they want to be perceived.

Augmented Reality

Another technological advancement that differently-abled individuals can take advantage of is augmented reality. Augmented reality uses visual aids to create virtual environments. For individuals working in a field-based industry, mobility issues can all but end their careers abruptly. Fortunately, by leveraging augmented reality, such persons can continue to perform their work duties without being brought down by their physical impairments.

Augmented reality is also effective for people with vision impairment or cognitive disabilities. With AR technology, differently-abled individuals can excel in their careers despite their limitations.

Conclusion

Technological advancements and innovative solutions serve as both a blessing and a menace to society. However, it can be argued that the benefits significantly outweigh the drawbacks. It’s especially true when we examine how technology has improved differently-abled individuals’ lives. In addition to the above, there are many other ways in which differently-abled individuals can utilize technology for their assistance.

By allowing them to live life without being pulled down by their disabilities, technology opens up the door to a new life for differently-abled persons.