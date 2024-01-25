Home page World

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Almost extinct: Some species are starting to reproduce again. Among them is an unusual find.

If the AFD pisses you off and you can't stand the winter anymore, This fact about a cute animal might cheer you up: Pandas are coming back! In China, the number of pandas living in the wild has increased, according to government figures. There are now estimated to be almost 1,900 specimens; in the 1980s there were around 1,100, the Chinese forestry authority announced on Thursday (January 25, 2024) in Beijing.

Panda bears live mainly high in the mountain forests of Sichuan Province in southwest China and prefer to feed on bamboo. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The risk of pandas becoming extinct is decreasing

The giant panda now falls to the lowest of three levels in the endangered species category. The black and white bears are therefore exposed to a “high” rather than “very high” risk of extinction in the wild.

In the provincial capital Chengdu, the government operates a research station and an extensive breeding program with the animals that are reluctant to mate. According to official information, around 230 pandas live there. For Beijing, they are something like ambassadors abroad and are rented out for a lot of money to other countries, including the Berlin Zoo in Germany.

China is working with 20 institutions in 18 countries to conserve pandas, according to the forestry department. According to this, 56 giant pandas currently live outside of China. Panda offspring born abroad usually have to return to the People's Republic.

Researchers are also discovering other animals again after decades

Species extinction is one of the climate problems that you are already noticing in Germany. The panda doesn't change that. Nevertheless, his comeback is of course good news for our planet. And it gets even better: The panda is not the only animal that researchers have wrongly predicted will die out. The following animals were thought to have disappeared, but suddenly reappeared:

