The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warned of seven tricks that scammers resort to on social media platforms to trap their victims, steal their money, and blackmail them, noting that scammers rely in catching their victims on individuals’ lack of awareness regarding how to verify unreliable websites, the wrong use of internet sites, and accessing unreliable websites. Safe.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department issued dozens of awareness materials to warn against electronic fraud gangs that prey on their victims through social media platforms and unreliable websites, noting that forms of electronic fraud are constantly recurring, including: fake shopping sites, impersonating an official employee, and fake office offers for workers. Help, fake shipping company messages, fake marriage offers, and real estate fraud by offering properties of low value compared to the market to entice the victim to pay quickly, in addition to tricking people into winning financial prizes.

The department pointed out the difficulty of pursuing fraudsters and recovering money, pointing out that the negative effects of following scammers’ claims and dealing with unreliable websites result in the loss of money and the theft of data, stressing the necessity of not trusting any messages from an unknown source, or a site just for the sake of seeing it. Advertise it on social media, investigate the site’s rating and comments on it, and communicate by phone with the same entity or company to which the ad refers before completing any transaction.

Financial advisors, Mohamed Saeed, Ahmed Fathi, and Khaled Mohamed, confirmed the increase in complaints and cases of electronic fraud through fake job offers, where the job seeker, after registering on unreliable employment sites or sites that promote the preparation of professional CVs, receives tempting offers to obtain a high wage in return. Working from home, which sounds like a dream job, but they are always fraudulent offers, and the details that the victim shared via his CV or other means can be exploited with these scammers for personal gain, and to pressure him to reveal more private information.

They identified three offers that should be investigated before responding to them, which included offers to work from home with unrealistically high salaries, requests for CVs that require many personal details, in addition to verification calls that seek confidence in sharing account and bank card details, stressing the need for caution. Apply for jobs only through well-known and trusted websites, and avoid sharing personal and financial details via email, SMS, instant messaging apps or any other unsecured channels.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Center for Legal and Community Awareness at the Judicial Department, “Responsibility,” implemented an extensive awareness campaign to confront electronic fraud, which lasted for three months, under the slogan “Digital Protection… A Safe Society,” with the aim of raising awareness of the most prominent cases of electronic fraud and the methods used to lure victims. , explaining the prevention methods that individuals can follow in order to protect themselves from falling into the clutches of cybercrime perpetrators.

The center indicated that the campaign gained special importance because electronic fraud is one of the most common types of electronic crimes, the negative impact and damage of which has increased in the past few years, due to the increase in users of social media, with the multiplicity of methods and fields of fraud crimes, due to the increasing number of people on the Internet, It is intertwined in all aspects of economic, commercial and social life.

The center pointed out that individuals falling victim to electronic fraud comes as a result of not using the correct means of communication and Internet sites, entering unsafe sites, and not being sure who is dealing with them, which results in people losing their money using fraudulent methods, and threatening the economic development of individuals. Communities and countries because of the huge losses to which victims of this crime are exposed, and the difficulty of prosecuting and recovering money, which made it important to address this problem and raise awareness of its forms and methods of prevention.

The campaign highlighted prevention methods to avoid the methods used in fraud, through the production of visual, audio and electronic materials, the publication of a large number of awareness brochures, and a collection of stories and incidents witnessed by the courts, through various communication platforms, in addition to legal awareness of the punishment for perpetrators of the crime of electronic fraud. In accordance with Article 40 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes.

Precautionary measures

Financial advisors have identified a number of precautionary measures through which individuals can protect themselves from electronic fraud, including not clicking on any link for prepayment if the source is not directly confirmed, ensuring the authenticity of the request, and making sure to shred papers and documents before disposing of them, to prevent Fraudsters gain access to confidential information, and do not disclose personal or business-related information on social media platforms.

The rest of the precautionary measures included: ensuring that personal documents are recovered immediately upon completion of their use, to keep them in a safe place, communicating with the telecommunications company immediately if the mobile phone stops working for an unclear reason, and registering for the notification service via text messages and e-mail to view all transactions that are completed. on the bank account, and ensure that the bank has access to the person’s latest contact information, so that the relevant employees can communicate with him directly when necessary.