One morning I count my traumas in the shower. I had read that, especially ‘during corona’, almost two million copies have been sold worldwide of The Body Keeps the Score (translated as Trauma traces, 2016) by psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk, a self-help book about how the body stores traumatic experiences. That made me wonder if everyone has trauma these days. Possessors, I thought for a moment. Then I counted seven experiences in the shower that, looking back, I wanted to call traumatic. Presenter, I.

When I want to reproduce that list a week later, I can only remember five of them at first, because the body may keep the score, but the mind apparently doesn’t always cooperate. What did I count? Not my parents’ divorce. A deadly disease (not fatal for me). And some misadventures that were so penetratingly annoying that they still regularly reappear and have helped shape me. I find that is my personal definition of a traumatic experience. I also don’t think I would always mention exactly the same list of experiences.

A little later I listen to David van Reybrouck’s beautiful podcast revolution, an episode about the police actions in Indonesia, and I am ashamed that I dared to call my ‘traumas’ traumas at all. Does my house-garden-and-shower definition make any sense? What exactly is a trauma?

Expanding understanding

Nice that I ask: the word trauma appears to have changed meaning considerably. Trauma (Greek for ‘wound’) in the first edition of the psychiatric manual DSM (1952) only had the meaning of a major, serious physical injury (which could cause brain damage, for example, which is why it was listed in a psychiatry book). Since then, Australian psychologist Nick Haslam wrote in 2016who conducts research at the intersection of psychology and social developments, the meaning of the word has expanded enormously: it now also includes completely different experiences (psychological) and increasingly milder events are called traumatic.

The DSM-III (1980) considered the death of a loved one to be too commonplace to be called a traumatic experience; the DSM-IV (1994) did mention the life-threatening illness of a child as an example. In the current DSM-5 (2013) state, when describing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), again sternly that a trauma must really involve a (threat of) injury, death or sexual violence. But outside the DSM, the concept of trauma is expanding, also among care providers and other psychologists. Haslam has already seen them calling adulterous partners and sudden moves “traumatic.”

Concept creep he calls this extension of meaning to ‘different and milder’. It has happened in other psychological terms as well. For example, ‘addiction’ slipped from injecting and sniffing to shopping and sex.

Haslam was ambivalent about that shift. On the one hand, it means more empathy and care for people whose suffering had hitherto been largely ignored. On the other hand, too broad a concept of trauma can talk people into victimization and helplessness – trivializing very serious problems because the same term is used, in an “everyone is depressed sometimes” way. Everyone has had a traumatic experience (or seven). Of the terms Haslam wrote in 2016 that were increasingly being used in new, less severe cases (‘mental disorder’, ‘abuse’, ‘bullying’, ‘trauma’, ‘addiction’ and ‘prejudice’), the use of of the concept of ‘trauma’ remain the most and most consistent over the past fifty years increase†

Greater sensitivity

But you can also look at it in a different way, says Bernet Elzinga, professor of stress-related psychopathology at Leiden University. Not to what exactly people experience and whether there is a death threat in it, but how much trouble they have from something. “There are simply a lot of stressful life events that can cause reliving, nightmares, poor sleep and agitation,” says Elzinga. “Those are symptoms of PTSD. And these can also occur in the event of a divorce, job loss or an extreme bullying incident. In research we saw as many PTSD symptoms after a traumatic experience that formally met the DSM definition as after a stressful experience that did not formally meet it.” The first group involved, for example, being physically attacked or raped, a life-threatening illness or the unexpected death of a loved one; in the second group, the unexpected death of a loved one, a serious non-life-threatening illness, relationship problems or problems at work.

Even a not very extreme event can lead to extreme complaints

Even a not very extreme event can therefore lead to extreme complaints. So says the American psychologist Payton Jones. He got his doctorate last year under the supervision of Nick Haslam, among others, on research into what he calls ‘the neurotic treadmill’: the world is becoming increasingly safer and less violent, but people in rich, western countries have become more sensitive at the same time. “People experience about the same amount of PTSD (slightly more actually) despite a sharp decrease in the types of events that usually cause that condition,” Jones emails.

He hates that. “We are failing to reap the benefits of our progress.” But Elzinga also finds it logical. As the world becomes safer, deviations from that safety become more apparent, she says. “There is not much that can be done about it. Or, like the Navy Seals, you have to look for extreme situations to train for resilience, focus and alertness. That just doesn’t work in everyday life.”

And have young people in particular become more sensitive? Millennials (born roughly between 1981 and 1996) and Generation Z (1997-2012) together are sometimes derogatoryly called the ‘snowflake generation’ called because they trigger warnings wanting (warnings that media contains material that may be reminiscent of a previous traumatic experience), and safe spaces (physical or digital spaces where there would be no prejudices, because being constantly exposed to them can be traumatizing).

“Or,” Jones parries my question, “have people of all ages become more sensitive?” From a great American research it turned out, he says, that in the twentieth century each succeeding generation was more at risk of developing PTSD than the previous generation. But that could also be because, he explains, everyone has become more sensitive, with young people “simply spending a greater part of their lives in the era of higher sensitivity. To tell that apart, research is needed that follows the same group of people over a longer period of time.” There isn’t.

delicate balance

By the way, speaking of trigger warnings: there are indications that they are counterproductive. Trigger warnings can make people see their trauma as more central to their life story, Jones says. “Rescuers and scientists continue to see that people who have experienced trauma become healthier and happier if they manage to reduce that centrality and focus on other aspects of their lives.”

But as a non-psychologist, you should not try to force that on someone else, he emphasizes: “When someone talks about a trauma, you absolutely have to give them your deepest attention and care. For the vast majority of people it is very difficult to bring up traumatic experiences. For someone with PTSD, it is often an important step towards recovery.”

It is a delicate balance: anyone who wants to feel good again after a traumatic experience should not pay too much, but also not too little attention to what happened. “We may also tolerate less setbacks these days,” says Elzinga. “It’s very interesting that so many people are sad right now. And we also want to immediately brush away our pain or sadness.” That’s not always possible, and it doesn’t have to be, she says. “Something doesn’t have to be over right away. But you don’t have to let it rule your life or limit your freedom either.”

That can easily happen: avoidance behavior is a symptom of PTSD. “People avoid a lot in order not to feel bad. ‘Triggers’. places. The news. Memories of experiences.” Elzinga knows someone whose mother had become very ill. “The daughter preferred not to go to the gym anymore because she was there when she heard about it.” But avoidance behavior is expanding. “It starts with not going to that gym anymore and in no time it’s: no more exercising outside at all.” It’s important to understand how that works if you can still avoid avoiding it.

It is difficult to describe the extension of the trauma concept without coming across as condescending to people with apparently ‘minor’ traumas. “Trauma is, of course, a moral issue,” Jones says. “When scientists describe facts, people can easily interpret them as a moral story.” Describing what type of people are prone to PTSD can also quickly sound like blaming the victimshe says.

And people, perhaps especially young people, long for a world where there is no suffering, says Elzinga. “But no matter how safe you make everything, there is always something chafing. It never works out. But it would be good if young people would learn from the elderly ‘if things go wrong, you can also continue to live’ and if the elderly would learn from young people to take a closer look at the effect of certain behavior.” For example: “A student urged me to take non-binary people into account in my use of language. For a moment I thought: huh? I was so unaware that I was hurting anyone! But afterwards I also thought it was nice that he, no, them, opened my eyes to a new perspective.”

Newsletter

NRC Smart Living Pieces that help you to make your life better and your career better