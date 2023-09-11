Home page World

From: Tim Althoff

The DFB has fired the national coach. In the new “All or Nothing” documentary series, the lack of chemistry becomes clear. BuzzFeed News collects key moments.

After the German national football team suffered a clear 4-1 defeat against Japan, the DFB parted ways with national coach Hansi Flick. The four-part documentary series “All or Nothing” was only released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 8, 2023. It’s about Flick, the team and them World Cup 2022 in Qatar, in which the DFB team famously failed in the group phase is. The documentary gives exclusive insights into the dressing room and team meetings during this time.

There was already criticism of the series’ release date in advance. The mood around the national team is already bad enough, a documentary about the failure at the World Cup would come at exactly the wrong time. “On Friday, a day before such an important game, a documentary like this comes onto the screen. Honestly: can’t you find a better date? “That’s typical DFB,” he said Record national player Lothar Matthäus compared to the tz.

In fact, Flick comes off very badly in the documentary. The former national coach often appeared to be in a bad mood, tight-lipped and reacted negatively to criticism – sometimes from within his own ranks. Even before the game against Japan, the first voices were raised Flick’s appearance in Qatar was heavily criticized. The DFB even had some scenes deleted from the documentary. For everyone who hasn’t seen the series, collect BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA the seven most problematic moments of the football documentary.

1. Joshua Kimmich against Niklas Süle: “How are you talking to me?!”

For the first time, things get heated in the first episode. On the sidelines of a game in England before the World Cup, Joshua Kimmich and Niklas Süle clashed. “How do you talk to me on the pitch? You insult me, I’ll tell you something completely normal, something relevant,” said Kimmich to his counterpart in the dressing room. Süle replies: “Don’t talk about respect. Don’t tell me too much. I’m the last person who doesn’t speak respectfully. Don’t talk all over me!” Meanwhile, Hansi Flick stands between them and pats Kimmich on the shoulder. Later the bickerers make up and laugh about the scene.

2. Motivation: “Nobody is on your side”

Before the first World Cup game against Japan, there was a lot of discussion about political symbols and actions. That captain Manuel Neuer was not allowed to wear his One Love armband, was the dominant theme. There was a lot of criticism for the reaction from the DFB and the team. Hansi Flick reacted in a speech to the team: “I didn’t sleep well because we currently have no support from Germany. But that shouldn’t interest us. If we are successful, men, things will turn around very quickly.”

To what extent it should be motivating to tell the team that no one has their back, only Flick himself knows. Especially since the last few years have shown what euphoria a successful World Cup can trigger in Germany. Off the pitch the team “couldn’t win anyway”. Also very motivating and uplifting.

3. You shall be eleven gray geese

The most absurd scene in the documentary: Speaker Béla Rethy states that Flick is known for being able to bring a team together. A “we” feeling and team building are essential. Team psychologist Hans-Dieter Hermann explains that they had already thought about how to inspire the team and provide impetus. The coach plays a film. Anyone who thinks this is a motivational speech from… Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who shared sweet moments with Adele at the Grammys) or inspiring pictures of top sporting achievements of the past, you are wrong. The film is about greylag geese.

“Let’s learn from the geese and make our big flight TOGETHER.” Empty faces in the meeting room. “If everyone follows the rules, greylag geese can achieve over 70 percent more range. And I think the film showed that quite well,” Flick concludes the extremely exciting film sequence. After the meeting, the players clap with more enthusiasm than can be seen on their faces. True to the motto “You have to be eleven gray geese”, the team crashed after the group phase.

4. No euphoria: “We only talked about politics”

Flick is loud again before the second group game against Spain. When Julian Brandt is late for the meeting, Flick apparently changes his speech and becomes clear. “I don’t know if I should start like that, to be honest. Because that’s exactly it: We have a game on Sunday, the last chance to stay in the tournament. And I expect everyone to accept that now. What happened doesn’t matter. We just talked about politics!” Flick expects everyone to be a “warrior” who decides a game and hopes for a similar euphoria as the Brazilians would exemplify.

A pious wish considering the team atmosphere shown in the documentary. After all, you can’t say that Flick exemplified euphoria when you watch the documentary. Things get unpleasant again when Flick ends his speech: “… it’s part of being on time. Is that clear?! …Men, we can show emotions and say ‘Yes! Of course, that’s clear.’” Again: empty faces in the team.

More about Hansi Flick: 14 tweets that showed that the national team’s worries could not be patched

5. Hansi Flick demands input from his team – and no longer understands the world

The misunderstandings between the team and coach also become clear in the third episode after the first opening game against Japan. While Hansi Flick states in an interview with the documentary that he “loves discussing with the team” and getting input from his players, he appears extremely inconfident and impatient in the team meeting that is then recorded.

When asked whether there are still any uncertainties regarding the tactics, Joshua Kimmich answers. The midfielder points to problems in the second half that wouldn’t have existed in the first half. It’s about four- and five-man chains as well as protecting the sixes. A comment that Flick cannot understand. “Men, maybe I speak a different language or speak differently in some way, but that’s exactly what we’ve already said?!” The mood then seems depressed, no one seems to dare to express criticism anymore. Flick ends the meeting: “Does anyone else have something they want to get rid of?” An honest discussion at eye level looks different, right?

6. Flick causes the next scandal: without players at the press conference

After Hansi Flick complained in the team meeting that it was all about politics, the national coach himself opened the next barrel. Actually, the rule is that there is a press conference with the coach and a selected player before every game. However, before the Spain game, Flick decided not to take any player with him. Reason: The journey from the hotel to the PK room takes over an hour. The professionals should concentrate on the game. The decision caused further media unrest around the team and was seen as a further provocation against FIFA.

“We have a hotel out here that was intended to be a base camp. We took that and now we have disadvantages, that’s extreme,” said Flick in the car. At least he admitted the mistake later. “The view of the journalists and the extent to which the journalists are affected was not clear to me in this form, which is why I would no longer do it in this form.”

7. Before the most important second half: Flick shouts at the team in the lead

The team is on the verge of elimination and must win the last game against Costa Rica. At half-time the German team is at least 1-0 ahead. Flick is still dissatisfied and lets out his frustration before the most important second half of the tournament: “Men, we’ll make them strong! They’re so blind and we’re making them strong, that can’t be right!” No building up, hardly any support for the insecure and sad professionals.

In a loud tone, he gives the team tactical tips and appeals to the team’s character. However, the angry speech did not have a motivating effect. The German team wins, but falls behind for a while and is eliminated because Japan wins against Spain.

