Motorcycle accidents can leave both riders and passengers vulnerable. Motorcycle accidents often result in severe injuries and losses for the victim. The victim also has to endure physical and emotional scars in the long run.

If you have been injured in a motorcycle collision, then it is necessary to understand your legal rights and take crucial steps to protect them. You need the help of an experienced attorney to process your motorcycle accident claim.

In this article, we are going to show you how motorcycle riders and passengers can protect their rights after a motorcycle crash.

What are your rights?

After a motorcycle collision, the first thing you should do is protect your rights. So, you must understand what they are. One of the most important rights you have is to get compensation for your damages and injuries. This compensation will help you cover

Lost wages

Medical expenses

Property damages

Pain and suffering

In order to get this compensation, you must prove that the negligent party was at fault for the motorcycle accident.

To prove negligence, you have to collect evidence such as medical records, police reports, and witness statements. Moreover, you will need to consult a knowledgeable and experienced motorcycle accident attorney who can help you through the legal process and negotiate with insurance firms.

7 Tips to Protect Your Rights

After you understand your rights, it is necessary to take steps to protect them. Here are some tips to help protect your rights after a motorcycle crash:

Consult a doctor immediately

After a motorcycle accident, even if you don’t believe you’ve been severely injured, you still have to get medical care. This is good for your health and legal reasons. With the help of your doctor, you can document your injuries and obtain a written report that can be used as evidence in your motorcycle accident case.

Collect relevant proof

Collecting evidence is one of the most important things to do when proving negligence in a motorcycle accident case. You should take photos and videos of the motorcycle accident scene and your injuries, gather witness statements, and get the police report. When possible, record any conversations you have with the at-fault party or their insurance firm.

Do not accept the blame

Following a motorcycle accident, you should not accept the fault, even if you believe you were responsible for the accident. There are several factors that may lead to a motorcycle crash, such as weather, road conditions, or other drivers actions.

Admitting fault may affect your chances of getting fair compensation for your injuries, losses, and damages. The negligent party or their insurance firm may try to use your acceptance of fault as evidence to minimize or deny your motorcycle accident claim.

Contact a motorcycle accident attorney

As a victim of a motorcycle accident, you should contact an experienced motorcycle accident attorney. With the help of a motorcycle accident attorney, you’ll learn about your legal options. They also negotiate with insurance firms on your behalf. Moreover, they can assist you in collecting evidence that will be used to build a strong case to prove the negligence of the at-fault party.

Maintain records

Following a motorcycle accident, it is important to maintain a detailed record of all of your medical expenses, other damages, and lost wages. This will help you evaluate the amount of compensation you are entitled to. During your insurance claim, you can show proof of damages and expenses from the motorcycle accident.

Avoid posting on social media

After a motorcycle accident, you should not post about your accident or injuries on any social media platforms. Generally, insurance firms can use your social media posts to reduce your compensation.

For example, when you post pictures or videos on social media during recovery, the insurer may argue that your injuries and damages are not as severe as you claim.

Deal wisely with the insurance firm

Most insurance firms are not interested in paying the appropriate compensation for your motorcycle injury claim. The insurance firm of the at-fault driver often approaches victims with low offers. You should not accept the compensation without your attorney’s approval.

They may try to cheat you or minimize your claim’s value in terms of injuries and damages. So, you need to deal carefully with the insurance firm.

Final Thoughts

It is highly recommended to get a motorcycle accident lawyer who has experience. They will support you throughout the legal process, helping you protect your rights and ensuring you get fair compensation.