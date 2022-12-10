Abu Dhabi Police broadcast a video guide on its official pages on social media platforms, for digital traffic awareness as part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Fun” campaign, which includes seven guidelines for recreational cyclists, urging them to adhere to them in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others.

According to the video, the list of seven guidelines for recreational cyclists included choosing a bike that is appropriate for age and physical capabilities, wearing a good helmet to protect against head injuries, adhering to driving in designated places, not driving in residential areas, avoiding high speed, and not performing acrobatic and reckless movements. When driving, and finally stop immediately when feeling tired.

At the end of last week, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command launched the fifth edition of its awareness campaign under the slogan “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable”, which will last for two months, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority and strategic partners, with the aim of enhancing preventive awareness of the public, and urging them to adhere to safety measures during the winter season. And adhere to the laws and regulations that have been put in place for their safety and the safety of everyone.

The campaign focuses on enhancing security, safety and positivity in wild areas, preserving public safety, avoiding dangerous negative behaviors, educating families to adhere to preventive requirements to protect children from accidents falling from residential buildings, and constant monitoring when they approach windows. The campaign also warns of the dangers of leaving pieces Furniture adjacent to windows to avoid use by children, which leads to tragic falls.