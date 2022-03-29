Maintaining your firearm is a crucial aspect of gun safety. Unfortunately, there are numerous gun-related incidents because of poor maintenance of guns and taking inadequate safety measures for safety. Glock pistols are some of the most common firearms used worldwide, but their maintenance is often poor, leading to accidents. Many people who own 80% Glock-style pistols are not aware that these pistols become dangerous if they are not cleaned properly. However, not all states allow their sale and use; therefore, accidents related to them are few. If you want to buy a Glock pistol, be sure to check your state’s laws concerning 80% Glock style pistols first. Following are the 7 most important tips that can help you maintain both normal and 80% lower Glock pistols.

Always Keep a Cleaning Kit

There are exclusive cleaning kits available in the market for specific Glock pistols. Rust, dirt, corrosion, and debris will make the pistol dangerous. You should clean your Glock pistol once a month and lubricate and clean each part. This makes it safer and extends the life of the firearm.

Thoroughly Clean the Barrel

The barrel of a gun is most sensitive to dirt and debris. An accident is highly likely if it’s not clean enough or if something is blocking it. Therefore, take your time cleaning it. Use a dry brush and clean the insides of a barrel. Also, don’t forget to apply recommended lubricant to remove dust and prevent rusting.

Go Through User Manual

If you buy a manufacturer’s gun, it will also come with a user manual. Read it thoroughly as there are detailed instructions on maintaining this firearm. It will be helpful for you at each step, and you’ll know after reading it when is the best time to clean your gun. Usually, Glock pistols have to be cleaned after they fire 500 or more rounds.

Focus on Interior Cleaning

Like a barrel, the slider, frame, and magazine holder have to be wiped with a dry brush. The interiors of the Glock pistol will be rough after some time, and this may affect the performance or make the gun dangerous. Use specialized lubricants and a cleaning agent to clean the interiors, and don’t forget to clean the edges.

Use Dry Rag to Clean Recoil Spring

This is a vital part of a pistol; any impurities in the gun will jam, and it may even burst in your hands. Since it is oiled up, dust particles will attach to it, affecting its elasticity. You must use a dry rag and a brush to clean all the dust and debris and apply lubricant for smooth function.

Use Double Cleaning Method

Experts recommend double cleaning your Glock pistols. Once you have done the initial cleaning, try and do the same again before assembling the weapon. This makes sure that all parts are thoroughly clean and dry. Pay special attention to the barrel and the slider.

Clean in Controlled Environment

Unfortunately, a lot of deaths still happen while cleaning a firearm. This is because of negligence and the inability of people to use proper gear. Besides, the chemicals in the cleaning agents can damage the skin or affect breathing. Therefore, always wear protective goggles, use gloves, and wash hands afterward.

Owning guns surely is an exciting idea, but maintaining them is a huge responsibility. Avoid untoward incidents and maintain your Glock pistols responsibly by following the above tips.