A study conducted by a site specializing in employment stated that many people consider their first day in a new job to be a big problem, as they think a lot about how this day will go smoothly and without any problems, stressing the importance of the employee leaving on the first working day a wonderful impression, especially If it is under surveillance.

The study conducted by the “Bait” ​​website concluded with seven basic tips that can help its followers to leave their first day of work with great comfort, and make a wonderful impression on them, starting with being careful to dress up and looking good, then the need to reach the workplace on time, as well as to remember The person has always said that he deserves to be in this job, and that he has been appointed for having great professional and personal qualities.

The list of seven tips also included, that the person practice good body language with each new person he meets, and not be afraid to ask many questions during his first day, as well as making sure to show initiative and astonish everyone by doing more than the manager expects, and finally making sure not to get involved in any Gossip in the workplace.



